Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino lost a lot of weight in prison

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino found himself in a pretty tough situation when he was sentenced to eight months behind bars for tax evasion last year.

Mike was sentenced in 2018 for crimes he committed between 2010 and 2012. He began serving his time in January 2019 at Otisville Correctional Facility in Otisville, NY.

The prison time started just two months after Mike married his college sweetheart, Lauren, and the time apart was difficult for the newlyweds.

Mike’s Jersey Shore castmates also missed him, but The Situation quickly reunited with them after his September 12 release.

Making the most of the situation

Mike isn’t one to wallow in self-pity. “You can throw me to a pack of wolves,” his favorite saying goes, “And I shall return leading the pack.”

The Situation took that attitude with him to prison and made the best of it. Each morning, he’d wake up at 7 am to do an hour of cardio, and then worked out again two to three additional times each day.

He also practiced intermittent fasting, going without eating for 16-17 hours during the week, and 18-19 hours on weekends.

With prison food, though, the intermittent fasting may not have been all that hard. It was akin to “the worst school lunch you’ve ever had,” Sorrentino said.

All in all, his efforts paid off, and Mike lost nearly 40 pounds while behind bars.

The hard work, however, didn’t mean that Mike didn’t live it up upon release.

Mike, whose love of food has featured prominently on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, celebrated his release with a huge feast with wife Lauren.

“Probably the best thing was the day that I came home because I was used to prison food and I was able to order, you know, 10 pizza pies, you know, four or five large subs, French fries, chicken fingers, fried shrimp, you name it,” Mike said.

A warm welcome from castmates

The last season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation filmed while The Situation was behind bars, so fans didn’t get to see much of him, but he’ll be back this season.

“A lifetime of events happened while Mike was away,” castmate and fellow dieter Vinny Guadagnino said of Mike’s release, “Ronnie went to rehab, Deena had a baby, Nicole had a baby, Jen fell out of love and now is in love again. He’s missing out on a lot. But it’s time to put the final piece of our family back together.”

Viewers can catch the reunion on this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.