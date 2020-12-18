Mike Sorrentino net worth in 2020: Here’s how much the Jersey Star has financially recovered since prison

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has come a long way over the last few years. He’s completely transformed his life since he served time in prison.

Before his time behind bars, Mike had an impressive net worth of $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. At the time, he was earning around $150,000 per episode of Jersey Shore.

In 2017, tax evasion charges were filed against Mike, in addition to claims that he filed a false tax return on his fashion line Situation Nation. Mike was accused of failing to file personal income taxes and failure to pay taxes on $8.9 million in income.

His brother was charged with similar offenses which allegedly included filing false returns for fake business expenses. Mike pled guilty to one count of tax evasion and due to a plea deal, received eight months behind bars as opposed to 20 years.

After his time served at a federal prison in Otisville, New York, Mike was ordered to complete two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service.

His $10 million net worth also suffered as a result of his sentencing, however, he has been able to make a comeback and has recovered some of that income. Mike currently has an estimated net worth of around $300,000 and climbing.

Mike Sorrentino’s comeback

Mike has proved that positivity and drive can help turn a bad situation around. Since he’s been out of prison, he has made several positive improvements to his life and his income.

Jersey Shore fans know that Mike’s passion for gym, tan, and laundry has become a trademark for him and the boys of the cast. Mike has turned his passion for the gym and fitness into a successful business venture.

Mike started a company called Brotrition. The business sells clean, high-quality fitness related supplements. The products include protein powders, otherwise known as “Brotein” which comes in flavors such as vanilla, chocolate, and “Funfettis.”

The company also sells a pre-workout supplement known as the BDS Grenade that comes in fruit punch, blue raspberry, and watermelon flavors.

Customers can also purchase a product called Situation Abs, which is a fat burner that helps to speed metabolism and burn fat.

The products all come along with positive affirmations. As Mike said on the company’s website, “I’ve found that positive affirmations have really played a huge role in building myself back up. Everyone knows I love quotes. So I have added my own special touch of putting quotes on each of my products.”

The products can be purchased online through their website and at several retail stores nationwide.

Mike’s clothing line and podcast

In addition to his Brotrition line, Mike and his wife Lauren Sorrentino have started their own podcast called Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens.

The podcast’s focus is on their personal lives, which has included the announcement that they’re expecting the birth of a little situation in the spring. In addition, they talk about things going on with Jersey Shore Family Vacation and the lives of their costars.

As if a supplement line and podcast were not enough to keep him busy, Mike also launched his own clothing store called The Sitch Store. The store offers clothing for men, women, children, and even babies.

The clothing sold includes phrases from some of Mike’s iconic quotes and favorite motivational sayings.

Even though Mike came into tough times with his prison sentence, he has worked his way back to become a successful business owner and inspiration. As he always says, “A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.”

At the rate things are going, Mike is set to increase his net worth and recover his finances in no time.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.