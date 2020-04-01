Mike Rowe to host Before The Catch to preview the Deadliest Catch

Deadliest Catch has announced the preview series Before The Catch, with Dirty Jobs legend and show narrator Mike Rowe.

Perhaps you think Deadliest Catch would qualify to be covered by the esteemed expert on all things dirty and difficult, Mike Rowe.

Or maybe you tune in to the long-running series where fishermen set sail from Dutch Harbor just to hear the reassuring voice-over talents of Mike Rowe. Either way, you are in for a treat.

Today, Discovery announced (FOX News got the scoop first) that Mike Rowe is back, and we can head to Discovery for his virtual talk show beginning April 7.

Monsters & Critics will also have exclusive interviews with Captain Josh Harris for the new spinoff Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, and with Captain Keith Colburn (F/V Wizard) ahead of the premiere of the 16th season of Deadliest Catch.

In Bloodline, Harris discovered the hidden charts of his late father, Captain Phil Harris, who fished the waters of Hawaii and has secret spots for his son to explore for a big Ahi Tuna payday.

What is Before The Catch?

Discovery’s virtual talk show features Mike Rowe, who will talk with all of the captains from the Emmy Award-winning series Deadliest Catch.

Original Productions and Silent Crow Arts produce the talk show.

In a press release from Discovery, Mike Rowe said: “You never know what you’re gonna get when you sit and chat with a Bering Sea Captain. Especially a Bering Sea Captain whose been cooped up for the last three weeks in isolation.

He added:

“Honestly, I have no idea what to expect, but I can promise the conversation will be lively.”

This is the first time fans can observe how Mike interacts with the captains via webcam as they discuss the hooks, lines, and sinkers of the season, from the Russian angle to the competitive rivalries that exist and the dramatic events like the return of a fan favorite, Johnathan Hillstrand.

It’s game on as the big personalities come together ahead of the completion of this season.

You can count on Rowe asking the tough questions. Mike will find out what it was really like for the Alaskan crab fleet as they dealt with the Russian crab fleet.

Was it friendly… or fierce and contentious?

Alliances are made and dissected as Rowe will get to the bottom of new fishing partnerships, as former Catch captains (Hillstrand) returned to the fleet, and headline-grabbing winter storms pounded all of their crab boats.

Who is taking part in Before The Catch?

Now that we know Rowe will guarantee that no topics are off the table, we will hear from F/V Northwestern, and learn if Captain Sig Hansen’s big plans worked out as he hoped with his daughter Mandy in the wheelhouse.

She has studied to become a proper captain and handled a lot of curveballs last season.

With all the money that Josh Harris and Casey McManus poured into the Cornelia Marie, we will discover if it was worth it to beat the Russians to the dock.

As for Sig Hansen protege and now F/V Saga Captain Jake Anderson, will he butt heads with Bering Sea legend Johnathan Hillstrand?

They have history.

Also, Mike allows Josh Harris to set up the talk about his late father, Captain Phil Harris, and his recently-discovered charts.

These charts led Josh on a chase to the lucrative fishing grounds of Hawaii; a can’t miss upcoming adventure captured on the new series Deadliest Catch: Bloodline.

Mike and the captains will open up like never before – talking about previous seasons, looking ahead, and sharing where they are right now — sheltered in place, just like the rest of America.

The series comes to Discovery through Original Productions, a Fremantle company, and Silent Crow Arts.

For Original Productions, the Executive Producers are Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, Arom Starr-Paul, and Thom Beers.

For Silent Crow Arts, Executive Producers are Matt Bennett, Tim Mann, and Sean McCourt.

For Discovery Channel, Executive Producers are Joseph Boyle and Bill Howard with Coordinating Producer Cameron Doyle.

Before The Catch premieres and airs on Tuesday, April 7 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Deadliest Catch is returning for its 16th season on Tuesday, April 14 at 8 PM ET/PT followed by the kickoff of Deadliest Catch: Bloodline at 9 PM ET/PT.