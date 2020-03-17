Deadliest Catch coming back with Johnathan Hillstrand in USA versus Russia twist

It’s USA against Russia in the war for crustaceans in the Bering Sea this season on Deadliest Catch.

The series is back mid-April and promises a whole new level of conflict, not just between our commercial fisherman but against another superpower: Russia.

What to expect on Deadliest Catch

The Alaskan crab fleet that includes fan favorites like Wild Bill, Keith Colburn, and Sig Hansen, will face off against their biggest rival in a jam-packed, two-hour premiere.

The 16th season is described as “cut-throat” and “dangerous,” as new partnerships form and former captains return (Johnathan and Andy Hillstrand?). Plus, a killer classic Bering sea winter storm will pound the crabbers.

The captains will venture to uncharted territory, including one veteran who actually went to Russia.

This season, the multiple Emmy Award-winning series will address how the Russians are making an unprecedented move by revamping their crab quota system. They are also clamping down on illegal fishing with the price of King Crab slated to skyrocket.

The quicker the captains fill their holds with crab and return to the dock, the more money can be made. That means tensions will hit peak levels.

Discovery says:

“Everyone is vying for an edge – luring back some of the fleet’s most legendary faces. But just how hard can they push before things get deadly?

The Deadliest Catch Players

It is shakeup time for Captain Jake Anderson of The Saga.

Jake calls in Time Bandit Skipper Johnathan Hillstrand, lured out of retirement in hopes of replenishing his checking account.

Captain Scott Campbell Jr. also returns in the hopes for a mega payday. However, his life-threatening back injuries may prevent him from hitting his financial goals.

Northwestern Captain Sig Hansen also has big plans for a first-place finish. This year, he has a jump start with his daughter Mandy, 24, at the helm for the first solo trip of her young career before he joins up with her.

So will Sig’s strategy with Mandy stand up to the pressure? Will they be a great team? Or will all of them devolve into a classic and unhappy case when mixing family with business?

Wild Bill Wichrowski is also back on the Summer Bay. This season, Wild Bill wants to take advantage of the squeeze from the Russian quota system. The quicker to the market, the higher the dollar. Bill has a huge problem, though. He is down to two crew members after firing the others just hours before the season launch. Will the newly hired hands kneecap his efforts before the race even starts?

Cornelia Marie sees the reteaming of Josh Harris and Casey McManus who plowed a fortune into the old crabber, hoping the new and improved Cornelia will help these guys beat the Russian and American competition to the dock.

This season, the Cornelia welcomes a female deckhand on board. Her name is Maria, and she is a 25-year-old Alaskan native who has spent most of her life working on boats. She surprises them all.

Then there is Captain Steve “Harley” Davidson of the Southern Wind. He is back and so are his two biggest nemeses, Wizard Captains Keith and Monty Colburn.

However, an epic storm and new grounds may change the outlook for them and everyone else.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesday, beginning April 14 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery