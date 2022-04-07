Mike Berk is called out by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers for being a hypocrite

Mike Berk is in hot water with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All viewers for his criticism of Gino Palazzolo. Pic credit: TLC

During the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All, Mike was quick to laugh and comment on castmate Gino Palazzolo’s criticisms but did not acknowledge that his scrutiny was largely similar.

Before the 90 Days viewers felt like Mike was being a hypocrite with his quick judgments regarding Gino’s situation with meeting Jasmine on a sugar baby website and also having issues around sex.

On Instagram, several 90 Day fan pages made popular memes that aimed at Mike’s Tell All hypocrisy.

Tell All viewers have yet to hear how Mike will react to his criticisms, but he caught their negative attention with his responses to Gino’s situation during Part 1.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers criticized Mike Berk

Mike lied about how he met Ximena on Before the 90 Days. They did not meet on a dating website, as he recounted.

They met because Ximena was a cam girl, and Mike paid for her services before eventually telling her he would fund her lifestyle if she were in a relationship with him.

On top of that, he incessantly tried to persuade Ximena to get back with him once they broke up with promises of lavish gifts. He also held his financial support over her head several times through the season.

Ximena made it clear that she thought Mike was gross and did not want to have sex with him.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

These points are why viewers had a problem with Mike’s judgemental and critical reactions to Gino’s sugar daddy situation and issues around sex with Jasmine.

One fan page made a meme featuring a still of MIke from the Tell All saying, “You know, you got to reciprocate that passion.”

The fan page wrote, “Mike laughing at Gino as if he wasn’t a 40yr old virgin until he met Ximena who he was paying to sleep with him.”

In the caption, they added, “Mike is seedy.”

Another fan page used a side-by-side comparison of Mike. The first half pictured Mike smiling with the caption, “Mike when Gino got exposed.”

The other photo was of Mike with a furrowed brow as the fan page added, “Mike when he realized he was next.”

Mike Berk wouldn’t leave Ximena Cuellar’s house, which upset 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans

After Ximena broke up with Mike, she did not want him to stay at her house and told him to pack up his stuff and go to a hotel.

When the time came for him to leave, however, Mike did not want to go and said that he had paid the rent in that house, so he wasn’t going anywhere.

His defiant actions rubbed Before the90 Days viewers the wrong way.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.