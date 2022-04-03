90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers saw how some of the relationships turned out on the finale of Season 5. Pic credit: TLC

The final episode of Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was full of tears and promises as the couples said goodbye to one another in either positive or negative ways.

Before the 90 Days viewers saw the conclusion to Memphis and Hamza, Mike and Ximena, Ben and Mahogany, and Gino and Jasmine’s relationships as far as how they ended on the show.

Some 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples’ journeys came to an end

The final moments Mike spent with Ximena, her sister, and her mother were highlighted before Mike left for a hotel before leaving Colombia. Ximena managed to give Mike a hug before he left.

The following morning, Ximena told Mike he could not say goodbye in person and let her sons say bye over the phone. Mike said he would not be the one reaching out to Ximena in the future.

During a private interview, Ximena started receiving messages from Mike saying he wanted to financially support her again and be together. Ximena said she didn’t know what she wanted.

After Mahogany left Ben alone in the park after she felt insulted by his questions about his insecurities, she tried to hide out in the car they came in.

Ben tracked her down and asked her to hear him out, but she proceeded to try and get away from him.

Eventually, Ben got his stuff out of the car and Mahogany left. After sending her many messages after that, the next morning he received a text from Mahogany just telling him she hoped God blesses him.

Usman called his ex-girlfriend Zara behind Kim’s back and they left things on a positive note.

Several 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples left things on a tearful note

A pregnant Memphis said goodbye to Hamza’s mom and sister and Hamza accompanied her to the airport.

During their tearful goodbye, Memphis promised that she would start the paperwork to get Hamza to America right away.

Jasmine apologized to Gino for fighting on their last night together in Panama and expressed her concern over when they would see each other again.

At the airport, Jasmine cried a lot before saying bye to Gino.

