Michelle Young shoots her shot with Michael B. Jordan following split from Nayte Olukoya

As a former basketball player, The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young knows a thing or two about shooting her shot.

The Bachelorette Season 18 lead, who won over the hearts of Bachelor Nation initially during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, is using social media to put “feelers” out there for a potential new relationship.

While Michelle was previously engaged to her season’s winner, Nayte Olukoya, the two officially called it off in June 2022.

The teacher recently shared a TikTok video partaking in a popular trend, which started with a photo of her posing in a stunning Versace outfit.

Text over the photo read, “My mom: ‘Never get into a strangers car!'”

The video then switched to an image of Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan — in a muscle tank — with the overlaying text, “Get in.”

The last clip showed a meme of someone running and jumping into a car window, insinuating that Michelle would surely get into a stranger’s car if they looked like Michael.

Michelle Young tries to get Michael B. Jordan’s attention

“I’m kidding, mom 🥲 #michaelbjordan #sorrymom,” Michelle wrote in the caption.

This isn’t the first time Bachelor Nation has seen a Bachelorette partake in the TikTok trend, as Tayshia Adams gave it a go earlier this week in hopes of getting NFL star Travis Kelce’s attention.

And, much like many fans in Tayshia’s comments section, users were not shy to let Michelle know that they would fully support a relationship between her and Michael.

Michael previously dated Steve Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey, for about a year and a half before calling it quits in June — around the same time Michelle and Nayte broke up.

Bachelor Nation supports a relationship between Michael and Michelle

With comments such as “Let’s manifest this” and “I’m all for that relationship,” it’s clear that fans are hoping there’s a possibility the pairing could actually happen.

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/TikTok

“Purrrr shoot your shot girl I’m here for it,” one fan commented, while another shouted that they were “ROOTING FOR THIS.”

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/TikTok

One user gave the ultimate stamp of approval by writing, “I stan this couple.”

Although Michelle may have gone through a very public breakup last year, she seems ready to put herself back out there.

Michelle and Nayte announce split after The Bachelorette engagement

Roughly six months after Bachelorette fans saw Michelle and Nayte get engaged on Season 18, the two took to Instagram to announce that they had decided to part ways.

While the split appeared amicable, Michelle first noted that having a relationship in the public eye had been very difficult.

On the breakup, she wrote, “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

She also spoke directly to Nayte in her IG Story post, saying she would always want to see him succeed.

Nayte shared a post of his own, noting he and Michelle would continue to handle the matter privately and “cheer each other on from a distance.”

“Michelle and I are going to move forward separately. Hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can,” he explained.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.