Michelle Young rocks Versace for her latest style showoff. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Although Michelle Young may have had a tough week, nothing was going to get in the way of her style game.

The former Bachelorette took to the streets in a trendy outfit for her latest share, stunning head to toe in all black with a few colorful accents.

At the base of her look was a black bra top and a pair of matching leather shorts, which allowed Michelle to show off her signature long legs.

To accompany the shorts, Michelle rocked a pair of thigh-high boots, which also helped to accentuate Michelle’s lean, athletic figure.

The star of the show? Well, when there’s a Versace jacket involved, it isn’t exactly up for debate. The stunning jacket featured colorful sleeves that had the signature Versace gold emblem pattern, as well as patches of green cheetah print and blue scenic designs.

The style didn’t stop there, though, as Michelle paired the pieces with a few gold necklaces that were chunky enough to stand out amongst the showstopping oversized bomber.

Pulling the streetwear look altogether, the former Bachelorette lead opted for a pair of rectangular-shaped sunglasses and an accompanying Valentino handbag.

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young stuns in Versace while opening up to fans

Although she may have looked like a million bucks, Michelle took to her caption to let fans know that she hadn’t been feeling that way.

“Always promised to keep it 💯with you all,” she wrote in her caption. “This week was a rough one. From emotionally draining conversations to feeling like I was constantly faced with another obstacle after just navigating my way through the last one.”

However, Michelle said that she was going to learn from the hardships, proclaiming, “life will need to try a little harder if it wants to knock me down.”

She also said that she would be “entering the weekend in style,” and it’s safe to say she did just so.

When Michelle doesn’t have a Versace outfit on deck, she gets a little help from a personal styling service to keep her looking fashionable for any occasion.

Michelle Young uses Stitch Fix to keep her stylish

In a promotional video for Stitch Fix, Michelle showed off her signature strut in a variety of different outfits.

The Bachelorette star was first seen rocking a floral silk dress before switching to a more casual look that consisted of cutoff shorts and white sneakers.

She then delved into her more sultry side with a black dress and a pair of matching stilettos, showing how Stitch Fix has her ready for any event that comes her way.

“Summer mode activated and stylists assembled 🦸🏽‍♀️,” she wrote. “Weddings, exploring new cities, and fun nights out are all on the summer agenda and I’m loving that @stitchfix has me covered!”

Interested customers can take a “style quiz” on Stitch Fix’s website, where it then personalizes clothing items based on budget, style, and size.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.