Michelle Young reacts to The joint Bachelorette announcement

Bachelor viewers were shocked and thrilled after the show again made history by declaring their first joint Bachelorette season.

However, no one appeared more excited than former Bachelorette Michelle Young as she cheered on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as they took on the position.

Michelle posted her relatable reaction to the news on social media as she watched Clayton Echard’s After the Final Rose special.

Michelle Young cheers on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as joint Bachelorettes

The former Bachelorette appeared to watch from home as she filmed the moment she found out who the next Bachelorettes would be.

“What? Wait. Wait. Two?” Michelle said, appearing to take a second to absorb the news. She covered her face with her shirt before beaming at the screen as the two girls hugged.

“Ahhhh, oh my god!” Michelle said, again covering her mouth with her hand in surprise.

“Y’all will do so well!!” Michelle captioned the Instagram story.

Michelle Young returned to The Bachelor for Clayton Echard’s finale

This is not the first time that Michelle has revealed her thoughts on how her former contestant Clayton Echard’s season played out.

She recently returned to the stage with several other Bachelor Nation alumni to react to the first part of Clayton’s controversial final episode.

Despite praising everyone’s vulnerability, Michelle said that the lead should be careful to handle the situation more delicately.

“Anyone else feel like they need a nap after that episode!?” Michelle captioned a post documenting the occasion. The former lead stunned in an emerald green dress and matching wrap heels as she took the stage.

She also included shots posing with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Clare Crawley, and Cassie Randolph.

Michelle and fiancé Nayte Olukoya also yelled in dismay earlier this season as Clayton sent Elizabeth Corrigan home.

She even returned briefly to visit Clayton in an early season unaired clip. This may provide some hope to fans that Michelle will make another appearance on the upcoming season to cheer the girls on.

Bachelor Nation reacted to Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia becoming The Bachelorettes

Michelle was joined by a flood of other happy viewers taking to social media as the shocking Bachelorette decision was announced.

The fan-favorite contestants were celebrated by Bachelor viewers as they couldn’t stop hugging and gushing over one another.

the two best things to come out of bachelor nation the past few years #TheBachelorABC #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/b238lr11Sl — 𝐠𝐢.💛 (@basicallygi) March 16, 2022

Bachelor viewers will get some time to reset before the exciting new season as the show moves to this summer, premiering on July 11th.

The joint Bachelorette season will premiere on July 11.