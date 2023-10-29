Michelle Young introduces The Bachelorette fans to her new man

Michelle Young has snagged herself a hot new guy after her split from Nayte Olukoya, whom she met and fell in love with when she starred on The Bachelorette.

That whirlwind TV romance and subsequent engagement didn’t have the happy ending Michelle had hoped for, but now she’s “hit the jackpot.”

The stunning teacher recently debuted her new boyfriend, and Bachelor Nation approves.

The pair looked very in love and happy in the snaps as they showed off a bit of PDA during a romantic night out.

This marks the first official photo of the couple on social media, so it’s unclear how long the two have been dating.

However, things must be getting serious since Michelle decided to introduce the world to her new man.

The Bachelorette star Michelle Young goes Instagram official with her new man

Michelle is letting the world know she’s a taken woman as she posted a few cute photos with her boyfriend, Jack Leius.

In the first snap, Jack had his arm around the former ABC star as their faces touched in an intimate pose.

The second snap showed the couple smiling adoringly as they stared into each other’s eyes.

Michelle shared the images with her 669,000 Instagram followers and wrote, “Hit the Jackpot with you.”

Jack also has the photos shared on his page with the same caption.

Meanwhile, now we know why Michelle has been having so much fun at all these games– she shares a love of football with her new man.

Her six-foot-tall beau is from Michelle’s home state of Minnesota and is a former athlete.

In 2019, Jack started and played in 14 games for the Minnesota State Mavericks, and in 2021, he started in 11 games.

The 29-year-old is currently a sales consultant at Foundational Income Associates, LLC in Minnesota.

Michelle Young opens up about her battle with anxiety

While things have been going great for Michelle in the romance department, she’s been very open about her mental health struggles.

Life in the public eye hasn’t been an easy one for The Bachelorette alum, who has been battling anxiety.

The 30-year-old posted a carousel of images of different anxiety-hidden moments. While she looked happy and carefree in some of the images, she wanted to prove a point that anxiety doesn’t always look the same.

“The many faces of anxiety. In all of these moments I was internally battling intense anxiety in some form, ” wrote Michele. “A huge reminder that mental health can be disguised in many different ways.”

