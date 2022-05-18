Michelle Young glows in sunny photoshoot, Bachelor Nation reacts

Michelle Young continues to stun fans with her beauty. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young’s show-stopping looks were put on full display in her latest post.

The Bachelorette Season 18 star posed in a trendy outfit and full makeup for a photoshoot under the sun.

Bachelor Nation was in awe of Michelle Young’s beauty and sang her praises online.

Michelle Young gives a soft smile in a stylish ensemble

Michelle Young took social media by storm yet again with one of her glowing photoshoots.

Michelle took to Instagram to share a series of three photos that showed off her stunning features and fashionable ensemble.

The first photo featured a close-up of Michelle as she looked over her shoulder with a subtle smile.

Michelle went with a full brow, long cat eye, blush, bronze, and a glossy lip for makeup. Michelle’s curls were laid straight and long as she parted her hair down the middle.

The close-up photo also provided a view of Michelle’s accessories, including gold bracelets, rings, necklaces, and gold hoop earrings.

Michelle’s second photo featured The Bachelorette beauty looking back at the camera while giving a rear view of her outfit. The ensemble included a textured dark cropped jacket and green leather pants.

The third and final photo of the post gave followers a full view of Michelle’s outfit from head to toe.

Michelle’s fit physique was visible in her black midriff-baring crop top. She completed the look with a fierce pair of strappy high heels.

Michelle captioned the post, “Blue skies and soft smile vibes.”

Bachelor Nation in awe over Michelle Young’s beauty

Michelle’s gorgeous photoshoot had Bachelor Nation showering her with praise.

Some Bachelor Nation stars even chimed in, including Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Thomas Jacobs who commented, “That’s a real nice escalator you got there,” and Michelle’s good friend and costar Ryan Marcelle commented, “Girl my phone is about to overheat.”

Another complimentary comment Michelle received included a fan who wrote, “I miss seeing you on the tv every week! Such class and grace!”

Others wrote, “wow just wow,” “stunning,” and “Yessss Queen!”

Michelle’s jacket and pants were a big hit with her followers, with comments like “So beautiful (I love the jacket too!)” and “Those green pants are giving Kim Possible” with fire emojis.”

Michelle Young’s regal beauty continues to thrill all her friends and followers.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.