Michaela Clark’s MAFS divorce was the best birthday gift, says ‘I feel free’

Married at First Sight star Michaela Clark was given the best birthday gift she could ask for this year — a divorce!

Michaela and Zack Freeman are officially over after their tumultuous marriage played out on the Lifetime reality show during Season 13.

A few days ago, Zack shared a video partying the night away to celebrate his newly-single status, but he’s not the only one who’s happy about the news.

Michaela recently posted a message about finally feeling free after a judge signed on the dotted line, and she was notified of the news on her birthday.

Michaela Clark got the best birthday gift

The Married at First Sight star shared her excitement on social media after finally getting divorced from Zack Freeman.

Michaela posted several messages on her Instagram story about getting the news of her divorce on her birthday.

The 30-year-old shared a screenshot of the message she received in her email and wrote, “I was notified on my birthday. Talk about a hell of a birthday gift.”

Michaela also noted how long it took for her and Zack to get divorced, given that they had no kids and the divorce was uncontested.

“I should have been divorced in March,” she noted.

However, while the process took longer than they had anticipated, the newly-single star is just happy that it’s done and over with. She tossed out a few mementos of her marriage — a scrapbook and necklace she received from Zack before they tied the knot to celebrate the occasion.

“I just decided to throw the trash away,” said Michaela.

Meanwhile, her now ex-husband Zack is just as happy to be single again, and he celebrated the occasion as well. The 27-year-old recently took to social media to share his happy dance after getting the divorce news.

Michaela Clark is happy to be free of ‘stranger’ Zack Freeman

The Married at First Sight star opened up about her feelings now that she’s divorced and admitted that it was an emotional moment when she first signed the papers.

“I cried when I signed my decree back in February,” she admitted, although those tears were not exactly about losing Zack.

“I was sad. I felt robbed of the opportunity to be a good wife to a good husband,” Michaela admitted, “But now that everything is done I feel free… and I realize I never had a husband. Lol. I was literally playing a role with a coworker.”

“Not being legally bond to a stranger is a great feeling,” she added.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.