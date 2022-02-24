Michael Ilesanmi’s Aunt Lydia speaks out about Michael’s breaking visa news and future on 90 Day Fiance

News about Michael’s visa status was revealed by his Aunt Lydia who called Angela Deem’s ex-best friend Jojo. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance podcast Kiki and Kibbitz reported a phone call they received from controversial 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem’s former best friend, Jojo. Jojo spilled the tea about a phone call she got from Michael Ilesanmi’s Aunt Lydia about Michael’s visa status.

According to Jojo, Aunt Lydia said Michael’s visa has been approved and he will be coming to the US next month. Lydia was apparently reaching out to voice her concerns on the dangers that might lay ahead for Michael in America with Angela.

Aunt Lydia’s aim was also to expose a layer of fraud that may be going on should 90 Day Fiance pick up Angela and Michael’s story again.

Michael Ilesanmi’s visa status and future with 90 Day Fiance have come to light

Popular 90 Day Fiance podcast Kiki and Kibbitz announced that they had a conversation with Angela Deem’s ex-best friend, Jojo, who had gotten a call from Michael Ilesanmi’s Aunt Lydia. Lydia revealed that Michael will be coming to America imminently.

Aunt Lydia allegedly spoke out because of her concern for Michael’s safety in America given Angela’s past history of emotional and verbal abuse. Aunt Lydia wanted Michael to move in with relatives they have in Louisiana as opposed to living with Angela where Michael may be under her thumb.

Kiki and Kibbitz voiced, “there is a wrinkle” as they described the recent public breakup between Angela and Michael and questioned the validity of Michael’s journey to America to be with Angela as husband and wife.

According to the phone call between Aunt Lydia and Jojo, Kiki and Kibbitz relayed, “Angela told Michael that she will do whatever she wants but Michael better keep up his end of the relationship.”

The idea that they are not together romantically anymore but have the intention to try to be on one of the 90 Day Fiance spinoffs was examined as Kiki and Kibbitz reported that Angela and Michael are going into Michael’s arrival as a “business transaction.”

HUGE 90 Day Fiance News about Angela and Michael!!!

More claims were made about Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem

Kiki and Kibbitz also spoke on a TikTok Live that Angela did recently where she stoked the flames of her feud with Usman Umar by taking a questionable action in the video.

During the Live, Angela posted the picture that Usman and Michael recently took together in Nigeria and played a song about monkeys over the picture.

The other claim made by Kiki and Kibbitz was that Michael does not control his new Instagram anymore. For years Michael and Angela had a joint account but Angela was the primary owner.

A few weeks ago, amid the breakup rumors, Michael branched out onto his own Instagram. During an Instagram Live broadcast, he agreed to do an interview with Kiki and Kibbitz and told them to DM him, but when they did, he never responded. The lack of response is why they think that Angela now has control over that account amid his visa approval.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.