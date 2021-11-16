Michael Durham on Below Deck: Who is the bourbon loving charter guest?

Michael and his friends endured the wrath of Captain Lee on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Michael Durham on Below Deck will forever be known as the bourbon loving charter guest who had the most awkward dinner with Captain Lee Rosbach. Well, one of them, that is.

Below Deck Season 9 had its first dramatic charter guests with Michael and his real estate friends. Justin Richards had Below Deck fans outraged over his behavior at dinner and how he treated fellow guest Terri Foss Augustyn.

The group spent the day drinking bourbon. While a few of them kept things under control, Michael and Terri insulted Captain Lee, and Justin was rude before crossing the line.

It didn’t take long for Below Deck viewers to wonder about Michael after his episode aired. Let’s find out a little bit more about the Seattle real estate mogul.

Who is Below Deck charter guest Michael Durham?

According to Michael’s LinkedIn profile, he’s been working at the real estate company Keller Williams for nearly four years. Michael specializes in commercial real estate and lives in Bellevue, Washington.

Along with working for Keller Williams in Seattle, Michael is also the founder of 360 Investment Real Estate. The company focuses “in the disposition, acquisition, and exchange of multifamily investment properties throughout the Northwestern United States.” Terri also works at 360 Investment Real Estate as Director of Operations + Marketing + Broker.

Michael has over two decades in the real estate business. He has been named the top Commercial Broker with Keller Williams three times since he started working at the company.

Michael Durham from Below Deck what else should fans know

As Below Deck fans saw on the hit show, it’s not all work and no play for Michael. When he’s not appearing on reality television or drinking bourbon, Michael spends time with his three daughters. According to his Facebook status, Michael is currently single.

Other things that pique Michael’s interest include social services, politics, environment, children, animal welfare, and veteran support. Plus, it’s no secret he has a love of bourbon.

Speaking of the groups’ drunken adventure, Terri used Facebook to shed light on why they got so loaded. In the comments section of her post promoting the show, Terri revealed the group got fed alcohol before boarding the My Seanna.

There’s no question that Below Deck charter guest Michael Durham made quite an impression on the crew and fans. No, his group was not the first to get drunk and anger Captain Lee Rosbach.

They won’t be the last either. After all, it’s Below Deck. It was only a matter of time before the show brought in a group of guests that got sloshed and caused problems.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.