Meri Brown sends herself flowers for Valentine’s Day, Sister Wives fans take aim at Kody Brown

Meri Brown sent herself flowers for Valentine’s Day amid her estranged marriage to Kody Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Amid her estranged marriage to Kody Brown, Meri Brown took it upon herself to “bring her own sunshine” for Valentine’s Day and sent herself flowers, garnering plenty of feedback from Sister Wives fans.

Sister Wives fans know that Meri and Kody Brown’s marriage has been struggling for years.

Meri’s catfishing scandal in 2015 seemed to catapult her and Kody into their estranged, unconventional marital environment, devoid of sex and romance.

Meri Brown sends herself flowers for Valentine’s Day

The 51-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to share a lighthearted video ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“Sometimes you just gotta bring your own sunshine! Happy Valentine’s Day! 💗💗💗,” Meri captioned her post.

Standing in what appeared to be a room in her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, Meri held a gorgeous bouquet of flowers while she pretended to read the card from her recipient.

While holding her floral arrangement, Meri lip-synced to a voiceover that began with a laugh track.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Oh my gosh! Someone sent me flowers. I wonder who it could be? Me!” Meri mouthed to the camera, before giving a laugh along with the laugh track.

Of course, Meri’s followers had plenty to say about Kody not sending his first wife flowers for Valentine’s Day. Even though Meri played it off as no big deal, Sister Wives fans felt she deserves better and expressed their feelings in the comments section.

Sister Wives fans take aim at Kody Brown after Meri Brown sends herself flowers

One of Meri’s followers thought Kody likely sent his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, flowers for Valentine’s Day and commented, “Bet Cody sent Sobbin Robbin flowers and chocolate.”

Another voiced, “Well we all know kody wont unless its for the damn show. lol.”

Many of Meri’s fans felt that she deserved better than having to send herself flowers, although she has a husband who should be doing it.

“You deserve to me loved by someone who will send you flowers,” wrote another fan who was rooting for Meri to find true love with someone other than Kody. “I hope you find him.”

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Since it appears that Kody didn’t send his wife of over 30 years flowers, other fans tried to get Meri to see that she deserves someone better.

“You deserve to be with someone who will buy you flowers,” penned another one of Meri’s Instagram followers, while another used a hashtag that read, “#youdeservesomuch,” to get their point across.

Meri recently talked about using the term “estranged” to refer to her decades-long marriage to Kody. Although Kody has used the term to describe his marriage to Meri, she didn’t feel that it necessarily had a negative connotation.

“A few months ago, I used the word ‘estranged’ regarding my relationship, in a conversation with a friend. It was the first time I had vocalized it, and it felt…. honest,” Meri shared earlier this month.

Meri told her fans that she was simply “using her voice” and having fun: “In actuality, what you’ve seen is me no longer being silent. What you’ve seen is me using my voice to have fun and bring humor to a not so perfect situation.”

Sister Wives fans have urged Meri to leave Kody for years, but she has made it clear that she isn’t going anywhere, despite their fractured marriage that Kody considers strictly a friendship.

“If I quit, if I walk away, then it’s not… it’s not going to get better, and I’m not going anywhere y’all,” Meri said of her estranged “friendship” to Kody. “You’re stuck with me, whether you like it or not.”

Part three of Sister Wives: One on One airs on Sunday, February 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.