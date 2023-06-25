Meri Brown reveals if she’s dating again after split from Kody

Kody Brown’s former wives have long since moved on since saying goodbye to their plural marriage, and we already know that Christine will soon walk down the aisle again with her new beau.

But what about Meri? Is she dating someone special after her split from Kody?

The Sister Wives star was asked about her personal life during a live chat with her social media followers, and she was quite blunt in her response.

Meri hasn’t had the best luck with dating as you might remember the catfishing incident in 2015 that became one of the biggest scandals on the show.

At the time Kody and Meri were still keeping up appearances, but we now know that there were lots of issues in their relationship. That is how she allowed herself a six-month-long romance with a man online who turned out to be a woman.

The revelation was embarrassing for Meri and put even more strain on her relationship with Kody. The couple officially terminated their marriage earlier this year so now Meri is free to date whoever she wants, but is she?

Meri Brown seems happier than ever since she announced her split from Kody Brown, and viewers have noticed the change in her demeanor as well. But the real question is if a new man is putting a smile on Meri’s face.

The TLC personality was on Instagram Live recently with her best friend, Jenn for their “Fridays with Friends” segment, and the duo also answered questions from followers.

One person cut right to the chase and asked Meri if she was dating anyone, and she bluntly responded “I’m not married, I’m not dating anyone.”

“Fridays with Friends @justjennreally#FridaysWithFriends #FWF” Meri captioned the post.

Would Meri Brown ever join Dancing with the Stars?

The Sister Wives star was also asked about whether she would be up for a stint on the popular show Dancing with the Stars, but don’t hold your breath for that.

“I would probably lose, I would be the first one booted off,” said Meri, who, by the way, showed off her fancy footwork when she and Jenn went line dancing.

The TV dance competition would be a different story, and Meri has no interest in that.

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering whether the show will return for its 18th season, the answer is yes. TLC has not made an official announcement but showrunner, Chris Poole recently spilled the tea.

The executive producer revealed that they’ve shot footage since Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown left their plural marriage to Kody and he teased a “dramatic” and “interesting” new season.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.