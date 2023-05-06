Meri Brown’s fans think leaving Kody Brown looks good on the Sister Wives star

Everyone loves a good glow-up, and Sister Wives fans think Meri Brown’s is thanks to her newly single status.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Meri and Kody Brown announced they had officially terminated their marriage in January 2023.

After more than 30 years of plural marriage and sharing her husband with three other women, Meri decided it was time to part ways with the curly-haired father of 18.

These days, Meri makes no mention of Kody as she focuses on living her best life after reportedly leaving Flagstaff and moving back to Utah.

One thing she has continued to do, however, is spread positivity with her 837,000 followers on Instagram.

One of Meri’s latest posts included a selfie with an encouraging message about taking opportunities and capitalizing on them rather than throwing them away.

Meri Brown is glowing in her latest selfie

Meri wore a coral-colored jacket and parted her hair on the side in the snap, adding a new dimension to her look with a pair of glasses that suited her perfectly.

Meri smiled with a closed mouth as she snapped her pic while lying on her bed, and her makeup and complexion were flawless.

“YOU have a gift to share with the world! Someone needs YOU to be a blessing in their life,” Meri wrote in her caption.

“Stop second guessing yourself and your abilities for fear of judgement or fear of inadequacy.”

Sister Wives fans say Meri leaving Kody Brown is the reason for her glow-up

More than 4,500 of Meri’s fans liked the post, and of the hundreds of comments she received, several of them pointed out just how good she looks since kicking Kody to the curb.

Some pointed out how “good and so happy” Meri looks, while others noted that she looks “great” and even “younger.”

“It’s utterly amazing how happy and radiant y’all look since dumping what’s his name 😂❤,” wrote another follower, obviously referring to Kody in their comment.

Meri’s fans gushed over how great she looks these days. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Another asked, “Are you using a filter that makes skin look smoother? If not, leaving Kody looks good on you.”

In recent weeks, Meri’s fans (and critics) have taken notice of her seemingly altered appearance. Some accused Meri of either using filters on her pics or going under the knife and/or the needle to achieve her glow-up. Regardless, Meri ignored the comments.

Where are Kody Brown’s ex-wives living?

Since announcing her split, Meri has continued to work at her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, as well as sell women’s clothing as a LuLaRoe ambassador.

Sister Wives fans spotted Meri — along with Kody and Robyn — moving her belongings into the B&B. In addition, In Touch reported that Meri changed her personal and business information to reflect her new address in Parowan, Utah.

Meri was the second of Kody’s three ex-wives to relocate to Utah. Christine moved back to The Beehive State after she and Kody split and ended up meeting the love of her life and fiance, David Woolley, there.

Meanwhile, Janelle is preparing to live in her RV once again as an “independent woman,” while Robyn remains in Flagstaff with Kody and their five children.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.