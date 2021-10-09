Melora Hardin will be doing something special on Dancing With the Stars Disney Villain’s Night

Melora Hardin and Artem on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Disney Villain’s Night is coming in Week 4 and when it hits next Monday, Melora Hardin has something special she will offer the fans.

Hardin told Hello! exclusively that she will not only be dancing to her song, but she will be singing the song as well.

This should be highly entertaining, but also might make things hard for Hardin since she will have more than one thing to focus on.

Melora Hardin to sing and dance on Dancing With the Stars

Hardin will dance the jazz with partner Artem Chigvintsev on Night 2 of Disney Week. The song is Mother Knows Best by Donna Murphy, from the movie Tangled.

Hardin will dance the jazz with partner Artem Chigvintsev on Night 2 of Disney Week. The song is Mother Knows Best by Donna Murphy, from the movie Tangled.

“For my villain on night two I will be singing the song I am dancing to,” Melora told HELLO!, “So that will be super fun.”

She also said why the character is important.

“This villain is someone who I love so much and she makes me so happy,” Hardin said. “She is hilarious and horribly narcissistic and wicked, and I get such a kick out of playing her. It’s a whole new level of respect.”

Finally, she revealed why singing was important to her this week.

“I am doing something from The Jungle Book, which reminds me of my husband and is a fun honoring of him, and all the great things about him,” Melora said.

Melora Hardin married Gildart Jackson in 1997 and they have been married for 24 years with two children. Jackson is best known for playing Gideon on Charmed.

Melora Hardin’s DWTS journey so far

Melora Hardin has worked hard to reach the level she is at heading into Week 4.

“I feel good [about my progress],” she said. “Artem said very wisely it’s a marathon not a sprint and that is what I am trying to remember. I bring my best every week and expand and grow and challenge myself, and try to keep on entertaining.”

In Week 1, Melora danced the tango to Dance Again and scored a 26 out of 40, tied for the fifth-best score of the week.

In Week 2, she danced the rumba to All By Myself and scored a 27 out of 40 once again tied for fifth.

In Week 3, on Britney Night, Melora danced the cha-cha-cha to You Drive Me Crazy, and scored a 23 out of 30, the fourth-best score of the week.

Dancing With the Stars will air on Monday and Tuesday next week at 8/7c on ABC.