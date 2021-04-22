Melissa Gorga takes fans behind the scenes of RHONJ reunion special

Melissa Gorga took fans behind-the-scenes at the RHONJ reunion special on Instagram. Pic credit: NBC/Aaron Kopelman

Melissa Gorga took fans behind-the-scenes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special. She shared several photos where she got glammed up as she readied to face Andy Cohen’s questions regarding the 11th season of the reality television series.

Melissa shared a series of six photos in a slideshow that allowed fans an inside look at the prep that goes into getting glammed up for the camera.

In the first shot, Melissa faced the camera on the set of the special. A backdrop of a Jersey Shore sunset framed the photo, along with a gorgeous set that included plenty of seating and earth-toned furniture for the women to sit upon.

Melissa wore a strapless mermaid-style gown by designer Ryan Patros.

The corset-top dress featured a see-through bodice with a nude liner. An overlay of lace added a delicate look to the sassy gown, which showed off Melissa’s gorgeous legs via a see-through bottom.

The left side of the garment featured a hip-height slit. Melissa paired that with strappy, nude-colored heels, a sparkling bangle bracelet, and diamond studs in her ears.

Behind-the-scenes Melissa finished getting ready

In a second snap, Melissa sat atop a chair and showed off the bottom of her gown, which pooled at her feet.

Melissa took a selfie for her third upload as she photographed herself in a mirror with her cell phone camera. Behind her, H Hollywood lights surrounded a mirror in the makeup area backstage.

In a subsequent photo, the RHONJ star turned her head to the left and showed off a glam hairstyle.

Her long, auburn locks were set into soft waves that fell atop her shoulders. A deep side part looked glamorous when paired with two sparkling bobby pin hair accessories that held Melissa’s hair back from her face on one side.

She shared the stage with her RHONJ castmates

Melissa posed alongside her fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin.

The six ladies have experienced one heck of a season.

Fights, breakups, makeups, marital issues, drunken escapades and family difficulties dotted a very personal season of the Bravo reality series.

Melissa struggled this season with her husband Joe, as they worked to better understand the way each was evolving personally.

Joe and Melissa had one of their worst fights ever after dinner at La Mondina in Brielle, New Jersey, on the Wednesday, April 7, episode.

Melissa didn’t wait for Joe to leave the restaurant.

“I would just like my wife to wait for me and you just walk away like you don’t even have a husband,” Joe said. “From now on, you just go by yourself while I just walk in the back.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.