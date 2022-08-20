Melissa gushes over her hubby Joe. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga celebrates 18 years with Joe Gorga with a message that makes it clear they are stronger than ever.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for the Gorgas filled with drama as things with Joe’s sister Teresa Giudice heated up.

Melissa and Joe skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas at the beginning of August due to a massive blowup as Season 13 of RHOBH wrapped filming.

A rumor that Melissa cheated on Joe was reportedly the culprit for the family blowup that proved to be the nail in the coffin for Joe and Melissa’s relationship with Teresa.

All the drama hasn’t impacted the relationship between Joe and Melissa though.

Not only did Joe appear on her podcast Melissa Gorga On Display to set the record straight on why they skipped Teresa’s wedding, but they are celebrating 18 years together this month.

Melissa Gorga celebrates 18 years with Joe Gorga, ‘We are fighting the good fight’

Today, RHOBH star Melissa took to Instagram to reveal it was her and Joe’s anniversary. Melissa shared three photos of her with her hubby to the Instagram post.

Joe’s sporting a white t-shirt with dark gray pants and white sneakers, while Melissa opted for a yellow tube top and pair of ripped jeans with sandals.

In the first image, Melissa and Joe are holding hands as they look at each other, smiling with the sunset in the background. The next one had them arm in arm, staring at the camera intently.

A final shot was similar to the first one, except that this time, Melissa was looking at the ground, and Joe was looking at the camera.

“18 YEARS. Ride or die for 18 years🫶🏼 13 of them on reality television. Proud of us @joeygorga We are fighting the good fight. Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️❤️I Love you,” Melissa wrote to her husband on the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga shares anniversary message to wife Melissa Gorga

Not to be outdone by his wife, Joe also used Instagram to honor Melissa on their 18-year wedding anniversary.

The couple wore the same outfits they had on in Melissa’s images. In Joe’s post, there was one of them at night and two of them in a grass area.

They were serious in the first two shots, but the last image was a goofy picture.

“Happy anniversary my love, It’s been 18 amazing years together. I can’t wait to spend the next 18 years with you.I love you @melissagorga,” Joe expressed and also referred to them as couple goals.

Joe and Melissa Gorga are celebrating their 18 years together. The special occasion comes hot on the heels of their oldest child, daughter Antonia Gorga, who got a Porsche for her birthday.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.