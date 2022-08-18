RHONJ: Teresa Giudice finally speaks out after Joe and Melissa Gorga skipped her wedding

Teresa Giudice addresses the absence of Melissa and Joe Gorga from her wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Teresa Giudice has finally broken her silence about Joe and Melissa Gorga’s absence from her wedding, and according to the newly-minted Mrs. Ruelas, she’s fine with it.

Teresa and Luis Ruelas have not returned from their PDA-filled honeymoon in Greece, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took some time to speak with her co-host Melissa Pfeister on their new podcast.

In a six-minute interview, Teresa not only addressed Joe and Melissa’s wedding snub but that of her former BFF, Dina Manzo. We discovered several days before that Dina had opted to skip the wedding because Bravo would be filming the event.

However, rumors later emerged that the two friends had a falling out, which was why the RHONJ alum would not attend.

People also picked up on some cryptic posts that Dina shared on social media, seemingly shading Teresa, and she addressed that as well.

Despite all the important people who didn’t show up for her wedding, the OG made it clear that things happened exactly how they were supposed to.

Teresa Giudice is fine with Joe and Melissa Gorga missing her wedding

Teresa Giudice and her co-host Melissa Pfeister gave us a sneak peek of their new podcast Namaste B$tches, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star used the moment to dish about her wedding.

She didn’t talk about the lavish nuptials. Instead, she addressed the absence of Joe and Melissa Gorga.

“Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming, and I’m totally fine with it,” said the 50-year-old. “You’ll see it play out on TV.”

“The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that,” Teresa continued. “I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.”

Her fallout with Joe and Melissa wasn’t the only thing that Teresa spoke about in the short clip. She addressed Dina Manzo as well.

Teresa Giudice addresses rumored fallout with Dina Manzo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about her rumored fallout with Dina and the cryptic posts she’s been sharing on social media.

Teresa claimed she was in her love bubble for a while and only saw the posts later on.

“She made a comment to a fan which I saw that she was saying had nothing to do with me…so I’m just going by that,” said the Bravo personality. “Listen [I] love Dina, wish her well, I know she wishes me well and just gonna leave it at that.”

As for Dina’s decision to skip the wedding, Teresa said, “I’m fine with that. What went on at my wedding, I feel like everything was the way it was supposed to be.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.