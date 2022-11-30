Meghan Markle reveals whether she’s joining The Real Housewives franchise

Meghan Markle has told Andy Cohen if she would join The Real Housewives franchise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Meghan Markle has opened up about whether she would join The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills cast – or any other reality TV show.

The 41-year-old, who married Prince Harry in 2018, already has a hit podcast called Archetypes and new Netflix docuseries coming soon.

However, fans of the Duchess of Sussex shouldn’t get too excited about seeing her on TV screens next.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Tuesday (November 29) on her podcast in its season 1 finale episode, Meghan discussed whether or not she would become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills.

During their talk, Andy recalled how as soon as Meghan moved back to California in 2020, fans wanted her to join RHOBH – despite living two hours away in Montecito.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m like, she ain’t joining the Beverly Hills Housewives, everybody,” the Bravo talk show host exclaimed. “She’s Meghan Markle!”

Meghan Markle on if she would ever join the Real Housewives

Meghan then started to laugh before revealing to Andy that she’d actually “never heard” of people wanting her to join the franchise.

She then joked, “You mean really that this is my audition for ‘Real Housewives of Montecito?’ Is this the moment?”

Andy then assured the Duchess that she wouldn’t have to audition and they’d build the show around her.

But then Meghan cut it off: “There will be no reality show!” she proclaimed. “I never heard that.“

While the brunette beauty may not be joining the Real Housewives franchise any time soon, she will be on another form of reality TV later this year.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docu to air ‘within weeks’

Fans will get an intimate look into the lives of Meghan and Harry in their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries – which will air “within weeks,” a source has claimed.

Back in October, Deadline reported that the backlash to some of the storylines on Season 5 of The Crown had caused Netflix to delay the Sussexes’s docuseries until 2023.

A source was cited as saying, “They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary.”

However, it looks as if everything’s back on track for Meghan, Harry, and their tell-all show.

Paige Six reported earlier this month that the show, directed by Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus, will not be postponed and will hit screens in December.

An insider said, “As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year.”

Netflix, however, is yet to confirm the release date.

Harry also has his tell-all memoir, named Spare, on the way in January.

Speaking with The Cut earlier this summer, Meghan Markle denied that the project is a “reality show.”

As for what the show will portray, Meghan said viewers can expect “the piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see—our love story.”