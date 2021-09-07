Meghan King claps back after RHOC fans call her out for making Labor Day about her

Meghan King isn’t here for being schooled about Labor Day. Pic credit: Bravo

Meghan King shared a photo on Labor Day, and The Real Housewives of Orange County fans were quick to jump on her for it.

The single mom of three shared a photo of herself pulling her daughter out of the birth canal and onto her body after a grueling 22-hour unmedicated labor.

She wrote, “Happy Labor Day! I yanked this baby girl outta me after 22 hours and no pain meds. This was the easy part… and so damn cool. I did that.”

RHOC fans clown Meghan King for Labor Day post

It didn’t take long before The Real Housewives of Orange County fans flocked to the post to tell Meghan King about how her post wasn’t appropriate for Labor Day.

The sassy blonde decided to clap back at those who had something to say, and she didn’t hold back. The former RHOC star wrote, “Yo, peanut gallery, I know Labor Day isn’t about giving birth. I know it’s about celebrating laborers for their work to build our country to where we are today. But when I think of ‘Labor’ I think of this [pointing emoji] and guess what? It’s my page so I get to do what I want.”

The comments didn’t disappoint either. One follower wrote, “Labor Day is about the workforce – not baby labor [winking emoji] but I appreciate your motherhood and applaud your incredible strength!!!”

Another chimed in, saying, “Is this what you think Labor Day stands for? [three laughing emojis] DEAD”

Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

What is Meghan King up to post RHOC?

A lot has changed since The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers saw Meghan King holding an orange. She is no longer married to Jim Edmonds and is raising their three children by herself. Aspen, Hayes, and Hart are her world.

She has been sharing her journey on social media, leaving it all on the table for followers to comment on what she is or isn’t doing for her family. Meghan is back living in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Meghan King spent three full seasons on RHOC. She was the one who stirred up the truth about Brooks Ayers and his cancer journey, leaving Vicki Gunvalson looking like a fool. It was controversial, but her research skills impressed everyone.

Even though she is no longer holding an orange, she is still stirring up trouble on social media.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.