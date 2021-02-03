Matt James sends ‘Queen Victoria’ home after drama: ‘I’m looking for a wife’

Matt James sends home dramatic Victoria. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Matt James made some serious cuts on Monday night as he’s visibly growing tired of the petty drama.

Since he has no experience in the Bachelor franchise, it’s not surprising that he’s shocked by the level of petty drama that happens on a season.

As previous contestants would probably attest to, producers play a role in keeping the drama around.

But Matt James is not interested in that. In fact, as soon as he heard about the growing drama in the house, he made some cuts to ensure he could focus on what he can for – finding a wife and falling in love for the first time.

That’s why he sent home five women yesterday, two of which were the biggest drama queens in the house.

Matt James cuts Victoria Larson after her rude comment

Anna, who made the escort accusations against Brittany, and Victoria, who had put the other women down throughout the season, were cut.

One of the reasons why Matt didn’t see himself keeping Victoria was because of a comment she made to Ryan.

Matt asked Victoria about her “ho” comment to Ryan and she claimed it “was completely taken out of context.”

You can see their conversation below.

Lauren, Mari, and Catalina were also sent home during Monday’s episode.

Matt James told the women he’s looking for a wife

Monday’s episode appeared to be pivotal in the process. He doesn’t want the drama that comes with having all the women in the house.

He told the women that they essentially need to be nice to each other, so they are in a comfortable environment. Otherwise, The Bachelor process wouldn’t work.

“For this to work, we have to create a comfortable environment for everybody,” Matt explained to the women.

“That’s why I wanted to address it, because it is a rumor. It’s a lie. And those things can ruin people’s lives. And I want you to know how serious I take that. And I just want to reiterate if you ever feel anything, like, please bring it up to me because I can see a future with you. That’s why you’re still here. I’m looking for a wife.”

Even though Matt is staying firm on the fact that he’s there to find a wife, there is someone who doesn’t necessarily get those vibes from him.

Ben Higgins revealed that he didn’t think that Matt knew what was going on and that he struggled to find a connection with any relationship on the show. For Ben, it was hard to get invested.

ABC added more women to his season during last week as Matt had a record number of applicants.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.