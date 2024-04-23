Mary Cosby allegedly called Lisa Barlow’s son the R-word while filming RHOSLC Season 5

If you thought the drama would be lighter on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 following Monica Garcia’s exit, you can think again.

A shocking new report about filming on the Bravo hit’s next chapter has emerged, and it sounds like the tensions between the cast members are at an all-time high.

The drama surrounds returning star Mary Cosby, who is heavily rumored to be reclaiming her snowflake after departing as a regular cast member following RHOSLC Season 2.

According to Page Six, the 51-year-old reportedly “called Lisa Barlow’s 12-year-old son, Henry, the R-word in a heated argument.”

An insider claimed that Cosby uttered the offensive remark during a blowout argument between the cast members, but her use of the word left the entire cast “beyond grossed out.”

A separate insider said Barlow was left “very upset” by the incident. Still, forgiveness seemed in the cards because another insider says that the pair are filming the season’s final cast trip in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Are Lisa Barlow and Mary Cosby still friends?

“They made amends over the situation and are moving on,” the insider dished.

Details about how the argument started have not been revealed.

Since Cosby and Barlow are two prominent cast members, there’s a good chance the drama will be included when the show returns to the air.

RHOSLC thrives on the drama between its cast, as evidenced by its continued success even without initial pot stirrer Jen Shah.

Somehow, the show always finds a way to bounce back from a corner when viewers expect it the least.

Going into RHOSLC Season 5, the decision to part ways with Garcia was a shocker because she was one of the most talked-about cast members in the show’s history due to her involvement in a social media account that was trolling fellow cast members like Cosby, Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose.

RHOSLC Season 5 promises to be very different

Her return seemed certain ahead of the RHOSLC Season 4 reunion, but her lack of accountability made it difficult for her to continue on the show.

One of the biggest surprises of the reunion was that Cosby was going to bat for her embattled co-star, seemingly giving producers a way to bring Garcia back and have someone to film with.

Cosby has caught plenty of heat during her time on the show and didn’t show up to film the RHOSLC Season 2 reunion, so it’s a bit of a surprise that she continues to film after the alleged incident with Barlow.

It’s hard to assess a situation we know so little about, but all we can do is await word from Bravo on when the show will be back to get some intel.

There will be some new faces thrown in to fill the void left by Garcia.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Season 5 is expected to premiere in late 2024 on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-4 on Peacock.