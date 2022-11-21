Martha Stewart talks ‘snooping’ on the Kardashians

Martha Stewart reveals she snooped in “every closet, every refrigerator” in the Kardashians’ homes. ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Martha Stewart had a “fabulous” time touring the Kardashians’ houses – and, as the homemaking guru admitted to Jimmy Fallon, she was not afraid to snoop.

On The Tonight Show Thursday, Stewart – looking festive in a black sequined top – spilled the details of her afternoon with the Kardashians.

Stewart famously dropped in on Khloé Kardashian and momager Kris Kenner for a power lunch in March. Both Jenner and Kardashian later shared behind-the-scenes photos from their visit on social media.

“We had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself,” Khloé wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.

The Good American founder called Stewart an inspiration and someone she’s “always adored.”

On The Tonight Show, when Jimmy Fallon produced a selfie of the three that Kris Jenner had posted to Instagram, Stewart laughed, “We all look the same!”

Martha Stewart talks The Kardashians, refrigerator snooping

Asked what it was like at the Kardashians’, Stewart, 81, replied: “Fabulous!”

“They live in sort of a compound,” the Martha Stewart Living host explained.

“They have very nice houses,” she added. “Many rooms.”

Stewart also admitted to a little light snooping.

“I got to go into every closet, every refrigerator,” she revealed, “into basements, attics – well, they don’t have an attic.”

What was in those many basements and refrigerators? Stewart declined to say – but she revealed that in one closet, she saw “150 Hermes pocketbooks.”

Fallon gasped in stunned shock.

Khloé Kardashian says Martha Stewart ‘ain’t no snitch’

All in all, Stewart concluded it was a pleasant afternoon in Calabasas.

“We had such a good time,” the lifestyle guru told Fallon.

In March, Stewart reportedly surprised Khloé Kardashian, 38, by showing up unexpectedly to lunch.

Kardashian later took to Instagram to share a series of selfies with “Queen Martha,” describing Stewart in her caption as ambitious, motivated, kind, funny, and a total “bad a**.”

Kardashian gushed that Stewart “loves animals, loves her CBD” – and, above all, the cookbook author “ain’t no snitch.”

Momager Kris Jenner, 67, did some fangirling of her own, writing of Stewart on her own Instagram: “You are someone I have truly looked up to and admired for so many years!!!”

“I can’t express enough how grateful I am for all of the happiness you bring to us,” Jenner went on, “even in the simple stuff like baking a cake or carving a pumpkin!”

Overall, Martha Stewart told Fallon on Thursday that it was a “very nice house tour.”

“Yeah,” Fallon agreed, “I like that family.”