Married at First Sight couple Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd reveal the sex of their baby

Married at First Sight Season 10 couple Jessica and Austin have excitingly revealed the sex of their first child!

After announcing they were pregnant a few months ago and documenting the experience on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, Jessica and Austin are now ready to let the world know more about their precious Baby H.

Jessica and Austin have a cute gender-reveal party

Jessica and Austin have been eagerly anticipating their first child together and they’ve reached the milestone of being able to find out whether they’ll be having a boy or girl.

Fortunately for fans, Jessica and Austin documented their sweet baseball-themed gender reveal party for everyone to take in this news with them on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam.

Jessica and Austin invited their friends and family to a park where the couple dressed in baseball attire and planned to reveal the sex of their baby by having Jessica throw a ball to Austin, who would proceed to hit the ball with a baseball bat.

If the ball released pink powder, it meant they were having a girl, and if it released blue powder, they were having a boy.

Before the big reveal, Jessica and Austin filmed themselves enthusiastically discussing their predictions. Both Jessica and Austin were pretty confident they were having a boy.

Jessica believed they were having a boy because she didn’t have any sickness during pregnancy, her baby’s heartbeat was under 150 at the last ultrasound. She also suggested that they were having a boy based on the Chinese calendar.

Austin admitted he’s mostly hoping for a boy, with Jessica hoping for a girl, although both acknowledged that they’re just thankful to become parents no matter what.

Austin and Jessica Hurd are having a boy

With loved ones gathered around them, Jessica threw the ball to Austin. He swung and blue powder erupted while blue confetti poured down, confirming that they had guessed right and would be welcoming a baby boy.

Jessica and Austin were correct in their predictions, and the couple was excited as family and friends cheered them on.

Jessica expressed having a range of emotions, stating, “Feels very surreal and exciting and crazy all at the same time,” while Austin expressed his desire to be a good father to his future son.

Jessica and Austin’s baby, who they have nicknamed Baby H, is due fairly soon, and Jessica’s twin sister is also pregnant during this time.

It’s certainly an exciting season for Jessica and Austin as they prepare to welcome their baby boy into the world.

