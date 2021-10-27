Jessica Studer reveals when Baby H is due — Here’s why the MAFS star is having a C-section

MAFS Jess has some big news. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 10’s Jessica Studer has some big news! In a social media post, Jessica revealed Baby H’s birthday will be next week.

Baby H is as determined as its parents

Jess and Austin Hurd’s baby, affectionately named “Baby H” is apparently as stubborn as his or her parents.

Jessica posted to her Instagram stories that Baby H was breech and despite all of her and Austin’s best efforts, it was remaining that way.

She revealed that a C-section day next week had been set and that she was trying one last thing before giving up completely on getting the baby to flip.

In the picture, Jess sat in the candlelit office of an acupuncturist and listed off all the different things she had tried to get Baby H to turn around.

Jess added she was really fine with a C section and mainly just cared about the health of the baby but did want to try everything recommended just in case something did work.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jess starts the stories segment with a picture of her lounging in the acupuncturist’s chair enjoying a little time off her feet.

PIc credit: @jessica_studer2/Instagram

A previous Couples Cam episode revealed that Jess had been working 50-60 hour weeks at her nursing job and due to short staffing, was really struggling to get things done. She tearfully admitted this to her husband, Austin who prepared a candlelit dinner to make her feel better, but couldn’t offer a better solution to Jess’s work woes.

So it’s no wonder that Jess is enjoying some time off her feet. A full-time, well overtime, job, a marriage, a spot on a hit reality show, and a baby on the way, we could see why Jess might need a break.

Jess’s baby is breech

Jess then goes on in the posts to explain the C section is scheduled because Baby H is breech, meaning its feet are facing in the wrong direction, not allowing it to pass through the birth canal. Jess has tried everything to get the baby to move, but Baby H just won’t budge.

Pic credit: @jessica_studer2/Instagram

Yikes. That’s a long list.

The couple announced Jess’s pregnancy over MAFS Couple’s Cam in July of this year and since that time it has been a whirlwind of things the pair have had to do to prepare for Baby H’s arrival– including converting the nursery and baby training their dog, Rex. But once the couple found out the baby was breech, that added a whole new section to the to-do list.

Jess ends the stories segment with one additional method she and Austin had tried that had not gone so well.

Pic credit: @jessica_studer2/Instagram

Jess revealed the procedure did not go exactly as planned, but at least she and Austin had a sense of humor about it. Although we would expect nothing less from the Season 10 golden couple. The two married at first sight on Season 10 and have been inseparable ever since. In fact, the couple just celebrated their two-year anniversary amidst the baby news.

Jess makes it clear again, that she and Austin’s paramount concern is a healthy and safe delivery, and if that means a C section, then she is ok with that.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.