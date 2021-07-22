Married at First Sight application 2022: Here’s how to get on the Lifetime show

Here’s how to apply for MAFS 2022. Pic credit: Lifetime

If you’re a fan of Married At First Sight and you’re ready to take that leap of faith and sign up for the show, now’s your chance. Season 13 of the popular Lifetime TV series kicked off last night and casting for Season 14, which will film in Boston, has already passed.

However, if you reside in the San Diego area and you are ready to take on the unique 8-week experiment, now’s the time to do it!

How to apply for Married at First Sight

Season 14 of Married at First Sight will take place in sunny San Diego and Kinetic Content recently put out a casting call for a new crop of hopefuls.

In order to apply, you’ll need to visit https://mafscasting.castingcrane.com/ and fill out the application form, which includes 65 questions.

The questions range from personal details about childhood, education, family, and professional life to social media information, previous relationships, and much more.

You’ll also need to divulge information about your physical traits and upload photos of yourself along with a 15-second video explaining your reasons for wanting to be on the show.

You’ll have to share the desired physical and personality characteristics of your potential partner, as well as deal-breakers to ensure a successful match for marriage.

Some questions included in the application form are, “What does marriage mean to you? Describe your ideal relationship and expectations of marriage,” and “Why Married At First Sight? What makes you a good candidate for the MAFS experiment?”

If you think you’re ready to get Married at First Sight, be prepared to answer some very personal questions during the application process.

Here’s what you need to know

There’s one very important thing to keep in mind before responding to the Married at First Sight casting call. You’ll have to sign a personal release form and it’s quite lengthy. Be sure to read and understand the details so that you know exactly what you’re agreeing to beforehand.

Some of the information in the personal release grants the network the right to film and use your likeness, “without limitation” and “to exhibit, edit and otherwise use” your “Appearance on or in connection with the Program or otherwise in any manner.”

You will also be granting the show, “The irrevocable right (but not the obligation) to film, tape, photograph, and/or record my name, likeness, voice, conversation, sounds, appearances, performances… including, without limitation, any in-person interviews, Skype interviews, phone interviews and/or other casting activities (collectively, my “Appearance”).”

Additionally, you’ll be allowing them, “The unrestricted right to edit the Materials and the Program in any manner or form, and to place the Materials and the Program in any context or setting or use.”

Will you respond to the casting call and take the leap to get Married at First Sight?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.