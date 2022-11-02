Marlena Wesh in tiara wows as Princess Tiana 

Bachelor Nation star Marlena Wesh glowed in a Disney princess costume. Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

Marlena Wesh looked like royalty in her Halloween costume this year.

The Bachelor Nation beauty dressed as Princess Tiana from Disney’s Princess and the Frog.

Marlena put her own spin on the costume, baring her toned physique in a short skirt and crop top.

She elevated the look with accessories, including a sparkling tiara.

Marlena shared photos from her night out over Halloween weekend and appeared to have a blast dancing, drinking, and striking poses.

Marlena’s friends and fellow Bachelor Nation stars loved her costume and reacted to her Halloween post with thousands of likes.

Marlena Wesh is gorgeous as Princess Tiana

Marlena Wesh continues to prove she can pull off royal looks with her Princess Tiana ensemble.

The Olympian shared several photos in her costume while expecting the Princess Tiana treatment only in her caption.

The opening photo saw Marlena posing in a metallic green and tan crop top with matching green and tan gloves and a short skirt.

Marlena’s skin was glowing with natural makeup, and her toned torso and tattoo were visible.

She accessorized with dangling earrings, a sparkling necklace, and, of course, a gorgeous tiara.

Marlena’s sisterlocks were perfectly styled as she smiled for the camera.

In a second slide, Marlena danced around, giving a better view of her skirt that featured a tan ruffle over the green fabric.

Marlena posed for a red-carpet event in the third slide, showing off her fit legs in high heels.

The final two slides included videos of Marlena enjoying a drink and strutting down a hallway while looking incredible with a bright smile.

She geo-tagged the post in Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and her caption read, “Princess (Tiana) treatment ONLY! Thank you @maximmag and @vipnightlife_ for the invite to see @travisscott last night! Can y’all tell I had sooo much fun playing dress up ?!?! Lol! Happy Halloween y’all! 🎃.”

Marlena Wesh partners with The Mane Choice

Marlena often uses her platform to educate about her sisterlocks as a Loc Content Creator.

Recently, Marlena shared a sponsored post advocating for The Mane Choice brand and attributing their products to her hair growth.

With her paid partnership, Marlena shared a video of her hair as she washed it while promoting the brand’s Ancient Egyptian line.

Marlena shared in her caption, “You all know I don’t play when it comes to hair care and maintaining the health of my Sisterlocks. My deep conditioning days consist of The Mane Choice products and The Mane Choice products ONLY! Their Ancient Egyptian line is my absolute favorite!”

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.