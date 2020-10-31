The Real Housewives of New Jersey are all about keeping it real, but for this Halloween, they put their imaginations to the test and went all out with these unique looks.

The women attended a Halloween party as part of filming for Season 11.

While we don’t know what kind of drama they got into, at least we know they looked fabulous doing so.

From celebrity impressions to fantasy creatures to the stuff of nightmares, the RHONJ women nailed all sides of the Halloween costume spectrum.

Here’s a list of what each RHONJ wore for Halloween this year.

Which costume is your favorite?

Melissa Gorga- mermaid

Melissa Gorga stunned as a fabulous mermaid “looking for an ocean.” She wore a gold, fishnet one-shoulder crop top and a hip-hugging, sequined mermaid tail skirt.

Melissa also rocked crimped hair to get that beach hair look.

Teresa Giudice- cotton candy

Teresa decided to switch it up and serve sweetness this Halloween. She wore a strapless, pink and blue tulle dress that resembled cotton candy. She also wore a fun, pink and blue pigtails wig.

Teresa was sure to add sparkle to her look with dramatic, rose gold teardrop earrings and glitter covering her eyes and cheeks.

Margaret Josephs- Morticia Adams

Margaret brought the scary to Halloween with her Adams Family themed couple costume. Margaret wore a body-hugging, black long-sleeved dress that touched the floor in creepy black strands.

She also painted her face vampire white and wore the signature black wig to complete the Morticia look.

Dolores Catania- botched

Dolores Catania also went for the sexy scary look this Halloween. She cleverly dressed up as a plastic surgery gone wrong. She wore a white corset, white, buttoned leggings, and a white headwrap covered in blood that represented medical bandages.

She also had surgery marks on her forehead, nose and breasts, as well as a large bloody gash on her forehead. She even had an IV bag to complete the look.

Jackie Goldschneider- Cher

Jackie decided to impersonate one of the most iconic celebrities of all time. She and her hubby posed as celebrity couple Sonny and Cher.

Jackie rocked a glittery, black bell-bottom jumpsuit that popped with a fuschia belt. She also wore a long, black wig to complete the Cher look.

Jennifer Aydin- J-Lo

Jennifer decided to pose as another Jennifer for Halloween. She and her husband took on pop icons J-Lo and Prince.

She wore Jenny from the Block’s iconic jungle dress along with a pair of gold heels. She even wore the iconic high-ponytail to complete the look.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.