Margaret Josephs reflects on Season 10 hair-pulling drama, says Teresa Giudice was ‘devastated’ about it

Margaret Josephs reflects on hair-pulling drama with Teresa Giudice. Pic credit:Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey kicked off with an explosive episode that fans have come to expect from the franchise.

Teresa Giudice got the balling rolling in episode 1 by airing a rumor that Jackie Goldschneider’s husband was cheating on her.

The allegation started a war of words between Teresa and Jackie and has left fans taking sides in the drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But these shocking altercations are not new to the RHONJ cast.

Last season of RHONJ had tons of drama

The last season of Real Housewives of New Jersey was just as explosive as Season 11 is gearing up to be.

As a matter of fact, things took a physical turn between Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub during a shopping trip with the cast.

As the former friends got into a heated argument, Margaret poured water on Danielle’s hair.

However, the OG retaliated and later grabbed the RHONJ star by the hair and dragged her across the room.

Interestingly, Teresa Giudice found herself in the midst of that drama as well.

The shocked New Jersey women later found out that Teresa was the one who encouraged Danielle to do the hair-pulling.

The incident put the final nail in the coffin for Margaret and Danielle’s friendship, but the 53-year-old later forgave Teresa.

In a recent interview, Margaret reflected on the shocking moment from Season 10 and explained why she made up with Teresa after what she did.

Margaret Josephs talks hair-pulling incident with Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat on In the Know to dish about the explosive season.

And after talks turned to the explosive confrontation between Jackie and Teresa, the looked back on her own drama with Teresa.

After she found out that Teresa encouraged the hair-pulling, Margaret was furious.

However, she soon forgave the brunette beauty and their relationship has bounced back from the incident.

While many viewers thought Margaret was way too easy on Teresa, she explained why she decided to forgive her friend and let bygones be bygones.

“Well she was so apologetic to me,” noted Margaret. “And I could see in her face she was emotional, she was upset.”

The Jersey Housewife added, “People think I gave her a pass easily. She didn’t think she [Danielle] was gonna drag me, she just didn’t…I think when she dragged me Teresa was like ‘oh my God what just happened?’ Of course, she didn’t wanna be found out. I think it was upsetting to her, she probably wanted to bury it.”

However, Margaret noted that Teresa has apologized to her about the incident multiple times.

“When it came out she was devastated. She said to me numerous times after that–when we’re alone– she’ll say ‘I’m just so sick about it still.'”



The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.