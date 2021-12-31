Malia White ran into another Below Deck Med alum in St. Barts

Malia White was able to spend time with another Below Deck cast member while working in St. Barts. Pic credit: Bravo

Malia White appears to have remained about that yacht life since Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean wrapped up and has been about the Caribbean.

As luck would have it, Malia’s fellow Season 6 castmate and deck crew member David Pascoe was also in the Caribbean and the pair shared a picture together and a few warm sentiments.

Malia and David had an amazing working relationship throughout the season despite Malia turning down David’s advances and Malia’s failure as bosun of the yacht to report David’s drunken injury to Captain Sandy.

Malia White met up with Below Deck castmate David Pascoe in St. Barts

Malia was able to take a break from what appears to be a busy charter season to snap a pic with her deckhand from Season 6 of Below Deck Med David Pascoe who seems to also be working out of St. Barts.

Both Malia and David looked to be in crew uniforms in the picture where they had big smiles.

Malia shared the photo to her Instagram stories and added the caption, “Look who I ran into! @davidpascoe91 it is so good to see you happy & crushing it at work!! (heart and anchor emojis).”

David reshared Malia’s story and added, “A year and a bit since working with this legend and worlds collide again in the real world. On form as always! Happiness is this (clapping hands and heart emoji).”

David reshared Malia’s post about their meeting. Pic credit: @davidpascoe91/Instagram

In his personal life outside of yachting, David has committed to staying sober for a year to raise money for charity and he has undergone a body transformation since filming.

Malia White was also able to catch some time with one of her brothers

Malia has five older brothers and she has touched on what that was like growing up with them during some of her interviews on Below Deck.

Malia was treated not only to a rendezvous with David but also a visit from her brother, who is also a yachtie, who happened to be in St. Barts as well.

She posted several photos to her Instagram page about the happy meeting.

In yachtie fashion, her brother arrived by tender and the two were able to share precious family moments before getting back to work.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.