Below Deck Med: David Pascoe announces one year sobriety challenge for charity

David has been open regarding his mental health struggles and how alcohol impacted his depression. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum David Pascoe has announced he’s doing a one-year sobriety challenge for charity starting on his birthday.

David became a fan favorite on Season 6 of Below Deck Med for his positive attitude, crush on bosun Malia White, and openness to discuss his mental health struggles. It’s no secret the Season 6 crew bonded like no other group in the Below Deck franchise.

Since the reunion show, David has been keeping fans updated on his life after the hit yachting show. David’s latest bit of news involves charity and going alcohol-free.

Why is Below Deck Med star David Pascoe doing a one-year sobriety challenge?

On Wednesday, David celebrated his 30th birthday by announcing he’s participating in a one-year sobriety challenge for charity. David used Instagram to share his news while recalling some shenanigans due to his drinking.

“The beginning of a year without alcohol starts today. You’ve all seen my exploits in the hands of ‘one too many’; the hot tub fall, the slips, slides, and everything in between. As you’ve seen on the show alcohol always seems to go hand-in-hand with the industry/life associated with this lifestyle of working hard and playing harder,” he began his message.

Then David opened up about why he was doing a year with no alcohol and the charity that inspired the challenge.

“As I turn 30, I am forever grateful for the life I’ve been given and want to do a little something to try and help those who are dealing with something that no parent should ever have to endure, the potential loss of a child. I want to support an incredible charity that helps and supports parents during these incredibly difficult times so as of today I will be alcohol free for the year to come. A pound or a penny, dollar or a cent, everything helps. Here’s to a sober year and a chance to help a family in need,” David ended his Instagram post.

Below Deck family supports David’s sobriety challenge

There was defiantly a little bit of confusion surrounding David’s Instagram post announcing his sobriety challenge.

At first, some people thought the Bravo personality had just completed a year of sobriety. Once people reread David’s message, it quickly became apparent that he was embarking on a year of no-drinking.

David’s post soon became flooded with comments of support and praise. Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin MacRae, who will be back for Season 3 and Below Deck Med Season 6 chief stew Katie Flood showed up in the comments section.

Pic credit: @davidpascoe91/Instagram

Malia used her Instagram Stories to encourage David as he began his new journey for a good cause.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

David Pascoe from Below Deck Mediterranean has quit drinking for a year to raise money for a cause close to his heart.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.