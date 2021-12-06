MAFS: Virginia Coombs wouldn’t date any of the men from her cast, even has a few of them blocked

Would Virginia Coombs date someone else from her cast? Pic credit: Lifetime

The latest season of Married at First Sight has sparked a debate about hooking up with other cast members, but Season 12 star Virginia Coombs is not onboard with that!

Dating cast members is exactly what happened during Season 13 with Bao Huong Hoang and Zack Freeman after their marriages ended in failure.

During the Where Are They Now special which aired after the reunion we found out that the castmates were dating, but Virginia Coombs can’t imagine doing that with anyone from her cast.

Virginia Coombs says she wouldn’t date any of the men from her season

The Married at First Sight star was matched with Erik Lake and they were one of the three couples that made it past Decision Day, but their marriage eventually ended. The split wasn’t a surprise as people questioned Virginia and Erik’s pairing from the very beginning.

The experts paired Erik–who was ready to settle down and have kids– with Virginia who was much younger, still in her partying phase, and didn’t want kids in the near future.

Despite sticking it out longer than most expected, Erik and Virginia got divorced soon after the show wrapped. However, fans are curious to know if someone else from the cast would have been a better fit for Virginia.

The 28-year-old recently opened up during an Instagram Q&A about dating someone from her cast.

“Who do you think would’ve been a better match for you on the show? asked one Instagram user.

“I probably would have murdered any of the other men from my season” responded Virginia–who was then asked if she would date someone from a different season.

“Still no one, lol,” wrote Virginia.”

Virginia has two of the men from her cast blocked on social media

The Married at First Sight star continued with the line of questioning regarding dating one of the other men from her cast. And it’s clear she is not exactly on good terms with some of them.

Virginia noted that of the five men from Season 12, she has two of them “blocked” on social media and only follows one of them.

She didn’t throw out any names but stated, “I don’t have Erik blocked so have fun guessing who, even though it’s pretty obvious.”

The other fours guys from Season 12 are Vincent Morales, Jacob Harder, Chris Williams, and Ryan Oubre and the one person Virginia follows is Vincent.

As for who she has blocked on social media, the obvious answer is Chris Williams who Virginia faced off with during the season. Chris even blasted her on social media in one of his rants.

As for the other cast member that Virginia blocked, we predict it’s Ryan Oubre the now ex-husband of Clara Oubre since Virginia and Clara are BFFs.

Married at First Sight Season 14 premieres Wednesday, January 5, at 8/7c on Lifetime.