MAFS: Virginia Coombs speaks on her mental health struggles, says ‘it’s okay to not be okay’

Married at First Sight Virginia Coombs shares her struggles with mental health. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight alum, Virginia Coombs continues to share her mental health journey with fans.

Since her departure from the show, she has been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety and how her time filming impacted her mental wellness.

While she has admitted to seeking help and being in therapy to help cope with her feelings, she’s confessed that her social anxiety has gotten worse since leaving the show. Now she is using her platform to encourage others to pay attention to their mental health.

MAFS alum Virginia Coombs gets vulnerable on social media

Like many celebrities and reality stars, Virginia uses social media to connect with fans and share pieces of her life with the public.

TikTok has become a place where Virginia expresses her raw feelings and shares how her journey is going. She does mental health check-ins with her followers and give tips on ways to cope with anxiety and depression.

A recent video she posted shows her lip-synching to a song called Numb Little Bug by artist Em Beihold. The lyrics talk about feeling sad and being tired of life but knowing that you have to do what it takes to survive.

In the video Virginia is seen getting emotional as the captions read, “What it feels like going on a reality TV while dealing with anxiety and depression.”

As fans show their support in the comments and applaud her for vulnerability, Virginia says, “it’s okay to not be okay” as she praises the song for its touching lyrics.

Virginia is transparent about her time on MAFS

Fans who remember Season 12 of MAFS may recall the rocky journey Virginia had after being matched with Erik Lake. The two would often argue about their differences which included their age gap, their very different work schedules, their political beliefs, and their goals for the foreseeable future.

Despite their troubles, they decided to stay together at the end of their season and committed to working things out. However, the relationship was short-lived, and soon after Season 12 aired, the couple announced their decision to divorce.

Since then, Virginia has been very transparent about how being on the show made her see the issues within herself she needed to work on, and that has become her focus. She’s also stated that she has not watched the seasons since her appearance because they are triggering for her.

She’s said her anxiety had gotten so bad that she tried to use medication as a remedy, but it didn’t help. She went on to say that while her ex-husband was never physically abusive, she believed he was a narcissist and did not treat her well, which led to her anxiety increasing.

Since their split, Virginia has continued to utilize therapy and create a space to discuss mental health with her followers on social media.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.