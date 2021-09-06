MAFS: Virginia Coombs shares her favorite honeymoon memory

Married at First Sight star Virginia Coombs looks back at her time on the unique social experiment. Pic credit: Lifetime

While Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake didn’t leave the Married at First Sight process successful, the 26-year-old recently shared a throwback from their honeymoon in Las Vegas.

Granted, the photo didn’t feature her pilot ex-husband, but at least Virginia can look back and smile at the memories they created together.

Virginia Coombs shares her favorite honeymoon memory

While the Season 12 MAFS honeymoon in Las Vegas was memorable for many reasons, Virginia recently shared her favorite memory from the vacation.

While some would think Virginia would thrive in the party atmosphere of Sin City, it’s Taco Bell that sealed the deal for her.

Posting a photo of herself at Taco Bell’s flagship restaurant in Las Vegas, she wrote, “Definitely my fave memory from the honeymoon in Vegas, it was the last day and we didn’t have to film anything for once, so we walked down to the Taco Bell.”

Virginia enjoys a meal from Taco Bell. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

While some might say it’s just a Taco Bell, the Las Vegas location is an impressive two-story restaurant with their famous freezes available with an alcoholic twist.

Virginia’s break-up is currently playing out on the MAFS spin-off Couple’s Cam

While Erik and Virginia have already officially filed for divorce, on the latest episode of the MAFS spin-off Couple’s Cam, both are seen going to different alums from the franchise for advice on their failing marriage.

The subject of kids can be a make-or-break subject in any relationship, and there are more clues that this topic played a major factor in their separation.

While the age gap didn’t seem like a problem when they first met, as time progressed, the two ultimately realized what the eight-year age difference really meant. Being in two different places in their lives, Erik wanted to settle down while there were still things Virginia wanted to accomplish.

Opening up in his confessional, Erik explained, “Coming into the marriage with Virginia, you know, we obviously had been living completely different lives. You know, she was single for five years, and I’ve been previously married. So I think it was an adjustment for both of us once we came together.”

Explaining that he had been cheated on three times in the past, “It affected me greatly. So me getting to know Virginia a little bit more and you know, just kind of seeing how, you know, she’s a free spirit, she’s very social, you know, absolutely nothing wrong with that. But if you mix those two a little bit, then, you know, there can be a little bit of a struggle there, I think.”

Tune into Couple’s Cam to see how the rest of Erik and Virginia’s story unfolds.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.