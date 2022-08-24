MAFS: Virginia Coombs is ‘booked and busy’ in mini dress and combat boots

Virginia Coombs appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs highlighted her physique in a recent post.

The Married at First Sight Season 12 star isn’t afraid to switch up her style, both with her clothes and hair.

After sharing several swimwear shots this summer, Virginia shared a mini dress look with her 68.4k Instagram followers.

Virginia appears to have a lot on her plate, as the post’s caption would suggest.

Fans of the MAFS star know that she’s also back on the dating scene.

Virginia’s not navigating dating alone, either, as she and her MAFS costar Clara Berghaus are looking for love together.

Virginia Coombs strikes a pose in minidress

Taking to Instagram, Virginia shared a single photo of herself near a window where a glimpse of buildings and the sky could be seen.

Virginia turned her body to the side and lifted her arms while arching her neck to accentuate her curves.

She gave a straight face to the camera, with a rosy makeup look and a pink lip. Her long voluminous tresses hung down her back with subtle shaded of red visible in her hair after dying her hair black and red.

Virginia wore a short-sleeved mini dress with ruching and a stringing finish on the side, and her legs looked tanned and toned.

Virginia finished off the look with a pair of stark black combat boots.

The MAFS star captioned the post, “booked & busy.”

Virginia Coombs’ fans and followers react to her post

Virginia received compliments on her “booked and busy” look in her comment section.

Married at First Sight Season 14 star Noi Phommasak, who, similar to Virginia, said yes on Decision Day but got divorced after her season, commented with several heart-eyed emojis.

Other comments praised Virginia’s beauty, writing “Beautiful,” “Gorgeous,” “This is a beautiful picture,” and “Lifetime’s #1 Sexiest Woman.”

While Virginia didn’t specify what has her most booked and busy these days. Her MAFS bestie Clara Berghaus has been busy with a new job.

This year, Clara announced that she was changing career paths as she left being a flight attendant to pursue a job in sales.

As Clara and Virginia’s lives continue to evolve post-Married at First Sight, they remain hopeful that they can find love by one another’s side through their joint Bumble account.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.