MAFS Virginia Coombs denies dating new man after recent photo led to speculation

Married At First Sight Season 12’s Virginia Coombs denies being single and ready to mingle, well at least the ready to mingle part.

New photos posted to her Instagram story caused quite a stir for fans who couldn’t help but wonder if she was already in another relationship.

Virginia Coombs posts picture with mystery man by the pool

Virginia Coombs may be single, but the freshly divorced MAFS cast member denies she is dating again.

In a photo posted to her Instagram, Virginia looks cozy with a mystery man by her apartment pool. Fans immediately took to the airwaves wondering if Virginia had found herself a new man.

Virginia immediately responded to the posts with a picture of the alleged “new man,” explaining he was her producer from MAFS and that he “batted for the other team,” implying he was gay.

Virginia immediately shut down the rumors but while the man in the photo might not be her new beau, we can definitely see the confusion, they do look cozy.

Virginia shuts down the dating rumors

Following the fan response to her story, Virginia posted another story highlighting who the man was, her producer from MAFS.

Ok so maybe the mystery man isn’t so mysterious, maybe there is a personal reasonable explanation. But we can’t help but wonder, in the shadow of Virginia’s divorce from Erik Lake being finalized, could she be back on the market?

Virginia’s recent divorce from Erik Lake

Virginia and Erik Lake didn’t always have the smoothest of relationships, between their disagreements over Virginia’s dog Rockie, their differences in lifestyles and ages, not to mention several other factors, the fact that the two split up, wasn’t a total surprise.

The couple appeared on a few Couple’s Cam episodes alluding that they were going to have to make an impending “big decision” and fans quickly found out what that was when they filed for divorce and called it quits.

But while some Married at First Sight fans(and even fellow costars) thought the couple was disingenuine and only stayed together for the money, Virginia and Erik did seem to have at least some connection and it does not appear that Virginia nor Erik has started dating again since the divorce.

The Season 12 couples actually just reached their one-year anniversary mark although the only couple still together to celebrate it is Vincent and Briana Morales. All the other Season 12 couples have divorced or are in the process.

It has been one wild year for the Season 12 crew, and it will be interesting to see what the next year holds for all the MAFS alum. Will Virginia begin dating again soon? We will just have to see.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.