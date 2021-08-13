MAFS: Virginia Coombs claps back at comment saying she wasn’t ready for marriage

Virginia Coombs claps back at comments about her marriage. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star, Virginia Coombs is taking a stand against the rude comments levied her way, and lately, she’s been clapping back. One social media user learned the hard way when she commented on Virginia’s marriage to Erik Lake.

A few weeks ago, we found out that Virginia and Erik decided to call it quits after almost one year of marriage. The couple had a rocky journey during Season 12 after the experts matched them.

While things started hot and heavy with the pair, it was clear that Erik and Virginia were complete opposites, and as they tried to settle into real life, their differences became even more glaring. Despite the naysayers, Erik and Virginia decide to stay married on Decision Day, but months later, it was over.

Virginia Coombs claps back at rude message

The Married at First Sight star shared a message she got from an Instagram follower, and she had a few words for the woman.

The Instagram user wrote, “…she clearly wasn’t ready for marriage. She just didn’t want to settle down…he seems like such a good catch.”

Virginia, however, had a response to the woman, and she shared a screenshot of the exchange in her Instagram Story.

“@Everyone who [tries] to tell me I’m missing out because I wasn’t ready for marriage,” wrote Virginia at the top of her screenshot.

In her response to the Instagram user, the MAFS star wrote, “I’m a catch too, and the right person won’t try to control me or ask me to ‘settle down.'” she continued, “How about we normalize assuming he’s missing out instead of it always [being] the girl missing out?”

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs refuses to settle

The Married at First Sight star wasn’t done giving the Instagram user a piece of her mind, and she made it known that settling is not an option.

“Sorry but I refuse to settle for someone just because society wants to tell me he’s a good guy from the small portion they saw on tv,” remarked Virginia. “We will both be perfect for the right people, that just wasn’t each other.”

Since Virginia and Erik’s breakup was announced, she has gotten a lot of backlash about her part in the demise of her marriage. During her stint on the show, she got a lot of heat for her drinking and partying ways, and many wondered why the experts paired her with Erik– who was a lot more serious and had no desire to party.

Many people thought the couple would not last, and sadly, they were right, but only Erik and Virginia know the real reasons why their marriage didn’t work. Hopefully, they can both move on and find partners better suited to their needs.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.