MAFS: Virginia Coombs claps back after she gets nasty message about her breakup with Erik

Married at First Sight star Virginia Coombs just put a viewer on blast for sending her a cruel message. Not only is Virginia dealing with the demise of her marriage from Erik Lake, but there’s the added stress of people sharing their opinions, and some of them are not very nice.

The reality TV personality recently shared a message that she received from someone who had a lot to say about Virginia’s behavior on the show. But the brunette beauty clapped back.

Virginia Coombs shares rude message

The Married at First Sight star has been in the media quite a bit lately after learning that she and Erik were headed for divorce following Season 12 of the Lifetime reality show.

It seems Virginia has grown tired of the constant questions about her breakup with Erik so she shared the link to their official statement in her Instagram Story urging people to read it instead of sending her questions.

“This article went out weeks ago but I still get messages daily…” wrote Virginia who also shared screenshots of their statement. “This is our official statement and we will not be answering questions so please quit asking.”

One Instagram follower was not too fond of Virginia’s post and she made it known in a message to the MAFS star.

“You are only where you are at because of MAFS. You appeared as a young girl who drank too much, liked to party, chose her pets over her husband. Seem like an accurate description from your account,” wrote the Instagram user.

It continued, “So you are going to be reading and deleting posts from people who wondered. why did you get married? You are too immature. Maybe you should get off Instagram.”

Virginia Coombs claps back

The Married at First Sight star shared the rude message on her Instagram story with a lengthy response to the commenter. Virginia also noted that the nasty comment was just a “small dose” of what she and her castmates deal with “on a daily basis.”

In her response to the troll, Virginia wrote, “You are clearly the one who needs to grow up since you think it’s appropriate to attack a ‘young girl’ on social media,” wrote Virginia in part. “Maybe you should get off Instagram until you can learn to be kind and show grace.”

She continued, “I did get married for love and was very lucky to have found it. You don’t know me, my life, or my relationship, you saw very small glimpses on TV and on social media.”

Before ending her response the MAFS star added, “I’ve been told since the beginning.. that the whole point of any of it is to share our stories and hope others can learn and grow from them as well. So that’s what I will continue to do despite people like you.”

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime.