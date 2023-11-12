MAFS viewers think Cameron is a ‘walking red flag’ after tense interaction with Clare

Cameron and Clare seemed like a good match when they first tied the knot, but a mere 24 hours later, we started seeing some major red flags.

The Married at First Sight couple jetted off on their honeymoon in the latest episode, but things started rocky thanks to Cameron.

Not only did he let Clare struggle with her bags and suitcases, but when she spoke to him about it, his response was rude and snarky.

Interestingly, after spending their first night together as man and wife, Cameron admitted that he’s not big on saying the words “I love you.”

However, he told his new wife that he would make her feel loved even without saying it.

Well, he certainly didn’t do that when they got packed and ready for their honeymoon to Mexico, and that’s not sitting well with viewers.

Clare and Cameron have a tense conversation to kick off their honeymoon

Cameron had the option to be a gentleman as his wife lugged her heavy suitcase and bag up the stairs, but instead, he opted to not lend a hand.

The 32-year-old had already shown his true color — red — at the airport when he went about his business and left Clare to fend for herself.

However, her biggest gripe, and ours too, is that he didn’t lift a finger to help with her bags, and when she confronted him about it, Cameron dared to ask “Are you not able?”

While the 27-year-old — who’s younger but obviously more mature than her husband, tried to tell him that it was a kind gesture to help, Cameron wasn’t having it.

“You weren’t helping me with my bag,” he retorted.

While this might very well be his dry sense of humor, no one found it funny, not his wife and not the viewers.

MAFS viewers think Cameron is ‘a walking red flag’

After the clip of the couple’s interaction was posted on Instagram, people took to the comments and most MAFS viewers agreed that Cameron’s behavior is a major red flag.

“Cameron is a walking red flag. She should run,” wrote one commenter.

“Are you not able whoaaaa whoaaa whoaaa Wtfaccck RED FLAG 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩,” said someone else.

One person noted, “Red flag when a man walks ahead of you and away from you.”

One viewer said, “Not helping her. Not even waiting for her. I wait for my friends would def wait for spouse! 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩.”

Another person reasoned, “He needs to chill with the dry sarcasm. She doesn’t know you yet. The but did you help me is definitely a red flag 🚩🤦🏾‍♀️.”

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.