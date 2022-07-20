MAFS viewers split on Stacia and Nate’s chemistry 

Stacia and Nate were matched on Married at First Sight Season 15. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 15, couple Stacia and Nate were married in the second episode of the season.

Nate and Stacia seemed very pleased with their match and felt attracted to one another from the jump.

Nate and Stacia’s chemistry appeared to surprise some fans who doubted they would be compatible.

Stacia has already been compared to Myrla Feria, whose marriage with Gil Cuero didn’t work out in the end.

However, Stacia and Nate’s wedding day impression has some fans singing a different tune.

Viewers have expressed hope that Stacia and Nate can have a successful marriage and follows the footsteps of couples such as MAFS Season 14 stars Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode.

MAFS viewers have mixed reactions to Stacia and Nate

Married at First Sight’s Instagram age shared a video from Stacia and Nate’s wedding that got fans reacting.

The video featured a clip of Stacia and Nate dancing as they discussed their first impression of one another down the aisle. The pair were all smiles and appeared to feel comfortable with one another.

One fan was enthusiastic about the couple while also sharing a widespread sentiment that Stacia and Nate look like siblings. The supporter wrote, “They are cute couple! They kind of look like they could be sister and brother…but they say a lot of married couples start looking alike over time lol.”

Another commenter wrote, ‘They better not get my hopes up for nothing.”

A fan declared, “Them and Lindy and Miguel are my top runners…for now.”

Another critic had doubts and suggested Stacia won’t be pleased when she sees Nate’s frisky interactions with the stripper during the bachelor party. The commenter wrote, ‘Just wait til she sees that footage from the bachelor party.”

One fan wrote, “Wowww major chemistry! My first prediction was totally off…this May just work !! I’m rooting for these 2!!

A critic had a different approach, writing, “No chance these two last. They’ll probably be intimate real quick and have fun at first, but she is going to see stuff in I’m that starts to make her crazy. Them both working from home is gonna be a no-go.”

MAFS fans compare Stacia and Nate to Katina and Olajuwon

One fan wrote, “Well well well this might be another Katina and O couple.”

Others replied, “black magic and love, fingers crossed,” “Yes or Amani and Woody!”

A fan also noted that Olajuwon acted similarly to Nate during his bachelor party.

Olajuwon and Katina defied the odds and remained married. Time will tell if Stacia and Nate do the same.

