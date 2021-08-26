MAFS viewers sound off on the ‘showering’ conversation between Bao and Johnny

Married at First Sight fans give their opinion on Bao admitting to skipping the shower after working out. Pic credit: Lifetime

Bao and Johnny have been the couple to watch on this season of Married at First Sight, that is until Johnny found out something about his new wife that he wasn’t exactly a fan of.

After noticing that Johnny takes a few showers a day, in a revealing conversation, Bao admitted to her new husband that sometimes she’ll only shower a few times a week.

Adding in that she’ll agree to sleeping on the couch if she doesn’t feel like bathing after a work out, it was clear Johnny wasn’t a fan of the confession.

MAFS viewers know that Johnny is ‘Life of the Picky Party’ and sounded off on the ‘showering’ conversation between him and Bao.

MAFS viewers give their opinion on the shower conversation

While both are self-proclaimed control freaks, Bao and Johnny are starting to realize they may have different definitions when it comes to being neat.

Viewers picked up on how Johnny felt about the shower revelation and joked, “Johnny: It’s all coming back to me why I ghosted you.”

Johnny’s face when Boa said she showers just a few times a week!!!! 😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭

Most viewers agreed with Johnny’s opinion as one critic wrote, “Having to tell an adult about their personal hygiene is definitely a deal breaker for me.”

MAFS alum Jamie Otis is known to add her opinion to the current season and she took Bao’s defense, commenting, “I haven’t showered yet today… just saying.”

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis adds her opinion to the conversation.

Johnny revealed his obsession with hygiene to the experts

While early in the matchmaking process, Johnny mentioned specifically to Dr. Pepper that showering frequently was important, especially after working out.

Turning to dating apps whenever he uncovered something in a partner he didn’t like, Johnny revealed to Bao he had been on over one hundred first dates.

As the couples leave the honeymoon for the challenges of real life, the tests begin. While they have had their ups, Johnny admitted the honeymoon has been a rollercoaster and time will only tell if they are meant to be.

Both being in their thirties, they’ve acknowledged that they’ll both need to make major compromises to make the match work.

Do you think Bao and Johnny’s marriage will last?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.