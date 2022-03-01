MAFS viewers react to Lindsey Georgoulis’ treatment of Mark Maher ahead of the next episode

Lindsey’s wild behavior and words garnered reactions from MAFS viewers on social media ahead of the next episode. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight viewers have had to endure a ton of drama already this season, and ever since Alyssa Ellman and Chis Collette split, a lot of attention has been put on Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher.

Specifically, viewers have been addressing Lindsey’s volatile behavior and cruel words towards Mark during the latest episode.

MAFS observers are finding Lindsey’s personality crass and hard to watch, especially as it pertains to her treatment of Mark.

Opinions were especially evident on Twitter, where MAFS viewers vented about Lindsey after the latest episode and ahead of the next.

MAFS reacted to Lindsey Georgoulis’ behavior towards Mark Maher

MAFS fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on what they saw from Lindsey.

One of the most popular comments remarked, “Lindsey needs to realize that she’s one more low blow away from being our new Alyssa. I don’t always agree with Mark, but the way she’s airing him out on national television is not okay.”

Lindsey needs to realize that she's one more low blow away from being our new Alyssa.



I don't always agree with Mark, but the way she's airing him out on national television is not okay. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/3365k0RnRy — Jess ❤️ (@Jessica_Tribble) February 24, 2022

Another MAFS critic exclaimed, “Woah, stop the bus! Lindsey’s bathroom rant is something you can’t come back from. This is grounds for divorce.”

Pic credit: @LuversRoc/Twitter

Someone else used a GIF of Jack Nicholson waving his hands and shaking his head and noted, “Ew. Lindsey is one of those people who do something for you then throw it in your face.”

Ew. Lindsey is one of those people who do something for you then throw it in your face. #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/t88p4LI72H — Israh✨ (@aburnerphone) February 24, 2022

Can Lindsey Georgoulis redeem herself with MAFS viewers?

There is still a long way to go before the couples make their final decisions on their marriages, so it is possible that Lindsey can turn viewers’ opinions around.

During the preview for the upcoming episode, fans caught a glimpse of Lindsey and Mark happy together, although it is unclear if Mark knows the extent of Lindsey’s bathroom rant.

One thing to consider, though, is that without Chris and Alyssa’s chaotic marriage to focus on, MAFS viewers may look at Mark and Lindsey with a more critical lens.

Lindsey’s issues with Katina got hashed out further during Afterparty, where the women explained their sides and host Keshia Knight Pulliam interjected cultural context to their conversation. Both women agreed to respect each other, although Katina said she still needed space, and Lindsey said she was willing to give Katina a second chance.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.