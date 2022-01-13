MAFS viewers question the sincerity of Olajuwon’s tears during his wedding day

MAFS viewers are still skeptical of Olajuwon Dickerson and his red flags. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 star Olajuwon Dickerson has stood out to MAFS viewers for all the wrong reasons.

After his antics with a stripper during his Bachelor party and his demand that his wife cook for him or else she’s “not a wife,” Olajuwon was made a bad impression on MAFS viewers who feel he is not at all ready to be married.

Despite seemingly not taking this process seriously, Olajuwon became emotional before walking down the aisle on his wedding day, breaking down in tears as reality set in that he was getting married.

However, Olajuwon’s surprising display of emotion did not seem to move MAFS viewers who are still wary of Olajuwon’s readiness and sincerity.

MAFS viewers react to Olajuwon Dickerson’s tears

Olajuwon has been vocal about his playboy past and while he claims he’s ready to put the single bachelor life behind him, his actions suggest otherwise.

Because of his past as a player, one MAFS viewer suggested that Olajuwon’s tears before the wedding had more to do with mourning that he’ll have to stifle his player-side and his alter-ego “Isaac.”

The viewer wrote, “Don’t be fooled, this man is crying because he has to try his best to not bring out Isaac for the next 8 weeks.”

Don’t be fooled, this man is crying because he has to try his best to not bring out Isaac for the next 8 weeks #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/IswVBYqNlW Sign up for our newsletter! January 13, 2022

Another MAFS viewer echoed those sentiments, asking, “Is Olajuwon crying because he can’t be a F**KBOY anymore…?!?”

MAFS viewers compare Olajuwon Dickerson to MAFS grooms Chris Williams and Zack Freeman

Men showing emotion can be a powerful thing, however, MAFS viewers are skeptical of Olajuwon’s tears because they’ve seen emotional displays from MAFS grooms before who turned out to be disappointing husbands, namely Chris Williams and Zack Freeman.

One MAFS viewer recalled how emotional Married at First Sight Season 13 star Zack Freeman was on his wedding day, only for his true colors to be exposed after the show.

The MAFS viewer wrote, “I don’t give a damn about Olajuwon’s tears sorry for being callous but I don’t!! Zach got me last time and I won’t get got again!! Ahht ahhtt!”

I don’t give a damn about Olajuwon’s tears sorry for being callous but I don’t!! Zach got me last time and I won’t get got again!! Ahht ahhtt!#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/iVZqnOvImF — Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 13, 2022

Another MAFS viewer compared Olajuwon to Chris Williams who often had emotional and manipulative breakdowns during Married at First Sight Season 12.

When discussing Olajuwon’s tears, the viewer commented, “Is he…Crying???? Y’all know who else cried like this? Chris. Do with that information what you will.”

It seems Olajuwon has a long road ahead of him if he’s ever going to prove to MAFS viewers that he’s sincere and ready to be a good husband.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.