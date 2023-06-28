MAFS update: Vincent and Briana — Where are they now?

Vincent Morales and Briana Myles are among the few couples on Married at Frist sight that gives us hope that maybe, just maybe, there’s a method to the show’s madness.

The couple was paired up on Season 12, and while they had some issues to work through, it was evident from the start that they had something very special.

By the end of the eight-week experiment, we were proven right when Vincent and Briana chose to stay married on Decision Day.

Although they weren’t the only couple to make that decision, they are the only ones still happily married today.

The couple’s romance could have easily gotten overshadowed during their season.

Let’s not forget that their cast members included Paige Banks and Chris Williams, Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake, Clara Berghaus, and Ryan Oubre, as well as Haley Harris and Jacob Harder.

It was a very dramatic season, to say the least, but Briana and Vincent were committed to making their marriage work, and they still are.

MAFS couple Vincent and Briana are parents to a 5-month-old daughter

The couple shared their desire to start a family while they were on the show, and once they officially started their life together away from the cameras, they didn’t waste any time doing that.

In July 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together, and on January 3, 2023, their baby girl, Aury Bella Morales, was born.

Aury recently turned five months old, and her proud mom shared the most adorable photos of her on Instagram.

“Heeeyyyyy Big Girl ♥️,” wrote Briana. “I couldn’t let the month pass without posting Aury’s official 5 month photo! A little over 2 weeks until Miss Bella turns 6 months 🥹 Slide #2 shows how excited CookiePop is 😬.”

Vincent Morales and Briana Myles are thriving in business

Things are not just going well in Vincent and Briana’s marriage, they’re both thriving in business as well. Vincent has changed careers and is now a real estate agent, which seems to be his passion.

When we first met Vincent, he was the president of an automatic company, and Briana was an assurance engineer for a consulting firm.

These days Briana seems to be focused on motherhood, but she’s also making money on social media with a slew of business collaborations.

The new mom is focused on fashion, health, and beauty, and her latest collaboration was with Centrum as she promoted their post-natal gummies.

The MAFS star also has paid partnerships with Pronamel, Ritual, Modern Fertility, Bounty, and Hills Pet. She also partnered with Suave to spread the word about their new line of products.

It’s fair to say Briana and Vincent are living their best lives, and we couldn’t be happier for the cute couple.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.