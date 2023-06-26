MAFS update: Erik and Virginia — Where are they now?

I think we can all agree that Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake were not a match made in heaven, but bless their little hearts because they hung on for dear life and even said yes to staying married on Decision Day.

No one really knows why the pair opted to stay together since they had so many bumps along the way.

Erik was a straight-laced pilot who was ready to settle down and Virginia, well she was the total opposite of that.

She wanted to party with her friends, have fun, and snuggle in bed with her dog — although Erik was allergic.

Those are just some of the things you might remember about the couple who butted heads in Season 12 and stayed together for a little while after the show wrapped.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In July of 2021, the couple filed for divorce, and it was quickly finalized, but where are Virginia and Erik today?

MAFS star Erik Lake is getting married this summer

Erik Lake has been in a relationship with his girlfriend or should I say, his fiance, Logen — who also goes by Lola — for quite some time and it won’t be much longer until the two are man and wife.

The couple took a romantic trip to Paris in March, and that’s where Erik popped the question. She said yes of course, and they’re not wasting any time in tying the knot.

During Monsters & Critics’ exclusive interview with Erik’s former castmate turned friend, Jacob Harder, he dropped a little nugget that Erik and Lola will be getting married in August. Jacob and a few of the other guys from Season 12 will be front and center at the fancy shindig.



Erik has plenty of photos with Lola on Instagram, and in one post, he raved about their relationship.

“It’s a crazy thing when you stop trying so hard to find your person and just let things play out the way they are supposed to…I’m the luckiest guy in the world and I’m thankful I get to be yours. I love you Logen,” he wrote.

Virginia Lake celebrates her first Pride ‘out’

Virginia has been living her best life since her split from Erik, and she’s been spending lots of time with family and with her now close friends, Clara Berghaus and Haley Harris.

Virginia also made a surprising declaration on June first with a post on Instagram.

“happy Pride month to all who celebrate! 🫶🏼🏳️‍🌈 wrote the 29-year-old. “It’s my first Pride ‘out’ 🥹🥰 & I’m so excited to celebrate myself and so many people that I love all month long! 🌈💃🏻.”

She also issued a warning for the critics in her caption, and added, “If you have anything hateful to say or consider this ‘pushing an agenda’ then you can go ahead and unfollow me now & don’t let the door hit ya on the way out 👏🏼.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.