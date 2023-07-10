MAFS update: Here’s what Clara and Ryan are up to now

Have you ever wondered about Season 12 couple Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre? Well, we have an update about the Married at First Sight stars.

Hopefully, you didn’t have your mind set on a happily ever after for these two because that’s not how this story ended, and yes it ended.

Things started off promising between Clara and Ryan. Still, it wasn’t long before we recognized that this wasn’t a match made in heaven– as they struggled with intimacy and communication issues.

Interestingly, the pair hung on for dear life during the eight-week experiment, and they even said yes to staying married on Decision Day.

However, a few months later, it was over for good, and both parties dished about the demise of their difficult marriage.

Clara and Ryan were not on the same page about the root cause of their split, but the one thing they agreed on was that it was time to move on.

In September of 2021, they were officially divorced, but where are Ryan and Clara today?

MAFS star Clara Berghaus is dating a new man after divorce from Ryan Oubre

Clara has long since moved on from her rough marriage to Ryan and is now dating a new man.

The MAFS star snagged herself a hot and hunky musician named Max — the lead singer of the Canadian Indie rock band, The New Wires.

Yes, that means Clara’s new man lives in Canada but the distance is not a hindrance for the flight attendant. She went Instagram official with Max back in March when she posted photos from her visit to Ontario, Canada, to see him.

Clara also gained some solid friendships from her MAFS experience, and she spends a lot of time hanging out with her bestie, Virginia Coombs who she met on the show.

The fearsome twosome is also close friends with Haley Harris, and there are lots of photos of them together. Their latest hangout was in June at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Atlanta.

Clara threw some shade at their exes in her Instagram caption as she posted snaps from their rooftop hangout.

“picture me thick as thieves with your ex wives 🌞,” she wrote.

Ryan Oubre is focused on fitness and spending time with family

Ryan is not one to share his personal life on social media so I suspect if he was dating he wouldn’t go the Instagram official route.

Either way, it appears Ryan is doing just fine since his split from Clara as he’s focused on working out and spending time with family.

His Instagram page is littered with workout images and he even poked fun at his single status with a photo that showed all his friends coupled up as he remained the odd man out.

That post was back in January, and a lot could have changed since then, but whether he’s single or dating, Ryan seems perfectly happy since his divorce.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.