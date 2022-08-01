MAFS: Steve Moy ready to redirect his energy amid messy divorce from Noi Phommasak

Steve Moy is sharing how he plans to handle his divorce. Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

In early July, Married at First Sight couple Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak announced they were headed for divorce.

The couple experienced multiple roadblocks in their relationship while on the show. When the cameras left, they attempted to keep their marriage going; however, they soon realized they just weren’t meant to be.

After announcing their split, it didn’t take long before things got ugly. Steve and Noi started to share their side of things, revealing multiple cracks in their marriage. It also opened the door for fans to make assumptions and choose who they felt was to blame for the relationship ending.

Although the news is fresh, Steve and Noi have attempted to move on and begin the next chapter of their lives. They are also working to be cordial on social media after Steve made a plea to the MAFS fandom.

They both are using social media to show off how they are reentering the single life. They have been hanging out with loved ones, reconnecting with former castmates, and showing they are in good spirits.

Sticking with his love for traveling, Steve has announced that he’s ready to take another trip. He shared that he’s ready to shift his focus and return to the things he loves.

Steve Moy is planning a cross-country trip

On Instagram, Steve recently revealed that he’s itching to hit the road again. Viewers may recall him sharing on the show that he took a solo road trip for months where he was able to see the country on his own terms.

In his caption, he wrote, “You’re probably expecting me to take a trip across the country without a return flight booked, and visit some of my favorite places while I attempt to redirect my energy toward an unknown future, starting by doing the things I love the most.”

He continued, saying, “You’re probably right. I won’t be gone for too long this time. Send me your recommended hidden gems if you have any. First stop: San Diego.”

Funny enough, the current season of MAFS takes place in San Diego. However, it doesn’t seem like Steve is on a mission to find a new wife anytime soon. Based on the way he described the importance of travel while he was on the show, it appears that Steve is looking for some personal time to figure out his next move in life.

Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak are relying on their friends during this difficult time

As Steve and Noi prepare to navigate their divorce, they are turning to their friends for support.

Steve recently gave a shout-out to the men of Season 14, who he says have been there for him as he struggles to accept the end of his marriage. The guys recently reunited to celebrate their meeting and their friendship.

Noi has also found support from her fellow MAFS co-star. She recently spent time with Alyssa Ellman, and the ladies enjoyed a day at the beach. Although Alyssa left the show very early on, the two have stayed in contact and have bonded as single ladies again.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.